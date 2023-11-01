Pain and fever: There’s a solution for every generation

Managing pain and fever can be challenging when your family spans multiple generations.

From tiny tots, to working moms and dads, to wise grandparents, each age group has its own unique needs when it comes to pain and fever relief. Dedicated to everyone’s well-being, Panado® offers a range of products designed to tackle pain and fever across all age groups.

Understanding the challenge Children and the elderly often process medication differently compared to the general adult population.¹ᵃ & ²ᵃ A child’s body, still in development, might react differently to certain ingredients than a teenager's would, even when given at a lower dose.1b Similarly, a grandparent might have other health considerations or be taking multiple medications,²ᵇ making some formulations or dosages unsuitable.

With such diverse requirements within a single household, it's paramount for families to find a single brand they can trust for every member's needs. Panado® recognises this challenge and offers a wide variety of products suitable for every age group. For the little ones

The range of Panado® paediatric products contain paracetamol, which boasts over 150 years of clinical experience.³ It’s fast-acting⁴ and gentle on little tummies.⁵ Understanding that babies and young children can't swallow pills and might be particularly picky about taste, Panado®'s paediatric range comes in syrup form, in two flavours. Whether your child prefers strawberry or peppermint, there's likely a Panado® syrup that will make medicine time less of a struggle.

One of the most significant challenges when it comes to administering medication to babies is ensuring accurate dosing. This is where Panado® Infant Drops⁶ can help! The medication is specifically designed to be administered in small doses, making it easier to get the dosage just right. The dropper that comes with the medication is also designed to be easy to use and accurate, making sure that you can give your baby the correct amount of medication every time. Always administer using a medicine measure or a syringe. Do not exceed the recommended dose. Dosage details can be found at panado.co.za/dosage-calculator and are calculated according to your child's age and weight.

For teens and adults As we grow, our bodies can tolerate and sometimes require stronger doses. Panado® offers tablets,⁷ capsules⁸ and effervescent tablets⁹ especially designed for teens and adults, ensuring efficient pain and fever relief. Whether it's fever from colds or flu, post-workout muscle soreness, or tension headaches from staring at screens, there's a Panado® product ready to provide relief. For our elders

The golden years can sometimes come with aches and pains. Older individuals can have a heightened sensitivity to many commonly used medications.¹⁰ᵃ This means that medicines that contain aspirin can increase their risk of bleeding,¹⁰ᵇ and this can sometimes lead to severe complications or even be life-threatening¹⁰ᵇ. Some elderly individuals may also face challenges when trying to swallow pills. If these pills aren't swallowed correctly and remain in the mouth for too long, they can lead to painful mouth ulcers.¹⁰ᶜ It's crucial to be aware of these potential issues to ensure the best care for our senior population.

Recognising the unique needs of individuals, Panado® also offers an effervescent formulation which starts working immediately and is ideal for those that struggle with taking capsules or tablets. Panado®’s wide range of pain relievers and fever reducing products includes in the paediatric range, Panado® Paediatric Syrup, Strawberry,¹¹ Panado® Paediatric Syrup, Peppermint Alcohol and Sugar-Free,¹² Panado® Paediatric Syrup, Peppermint 5 ml Sachets and Panado® Infant Drops.⁶ For adults the range includes Panado® Capsules⁸, Panado® Tablets⁷ and Panado® Effervescent Tablets⁹ Make pain and fever care easy by shopping for Panado® products available from Baby City, Pick n Pay, Checkers including Hypers, Shoprite, Clicks, Dis-Chem and Independent Pharmacies. For more information, visit panado.co.za and join the conversations on Facebook.

