One of the leading prints for this summer is good old fashion polka dots. The spotty print has been around for decades and seem to get a new lease of life season after season. We have found a few polka dot pieces you'll want to wear all summer long.

Polka Dots is a timeless motif that is trendy on clothing, accessories (think Mickey Mouse), nails, perfumes as well as shoes. Popular styles include the 50's polka dot A-line dress to the latest maxi styles. 

Here are the trends dos and don'ts: 

  1. Polka dots come in vibrant colours such as yellow, red, green and blue. Do have fun with the trend and brighten up your closet with bold colours for summer.   
  2. Not ready to venture into bright colours? Do stick to classic polka dots colours such as navy and white or black and white. 
  3. Don’t wear polka dots head to toe. The print is already busy don’t make our heads spin. 
  4. Do go for elegant cuts such as frill sleeve flared dress, a short flirty A-line skirt and a matching jacket and pants. 
  5. Do pair your polka dots formal pants or skirt with a classic white shirt for a crisp and polished look. 
  6. Don’t be scared to colour block by wearing clashing colours such as,  a red polka dots full skirt paired with a black and white polka dot shirt. 
  7. Whatever look you decide on Do have fun with the trend.
To make your life easier we have found a few great buys to shop online:

Flared sleeve frill hem lace dress in pink
You'ill definitely stand out when wearing this stunning pink polka dot dress! With a flowing frill hem, open tie back and three-quarter flared sleeves it's perfect for warm summer evenings! Buy online for R1,122

Red & white polka dot p leated full skirt 
This full feminine 50's style skirt in red and white cinches in your waist with box pleats accentuating your curves.   Shop online for this polka dot classic now.

Stone and cream geometric print frill dress 
This figure-flattering geometric print wrap-front frill dress  dress with long  sleeves is perfect for office, evening and day wear - ready to go anytime of the day. Don't miss out - shop online now for only R478.


Black and white satin  frill wrap dress 
Stun the crowds with polka-dot perfection in this flattering wrap style dress with a frill hem and tie waist. Don't miss this online bargain for only R478

Travel toiletry bag
Keep all your cosmetics or bathroom essentials organised in one place with this fun polka dot toiletry bag and help keep everything within reach when bath time rolls around. Shop now for only R80.
Paperback lipstick heels and late nights journal
Perfect for your desk at home, your work or in your bag, this 120 page A5 polka dot journal is the perfect place to record your thoughts. The pre-lined pages are ready and waiting to be filled. Unleash your inner creativity - buy now for R138.


As you transition your wardrobe to rising temperatures, get in on the polka dot craze with these pieces  that you'll want to wear all season long.