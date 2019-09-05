One of the leading prints for this summer is good old fashion polka dots. The spotty print has been around for decades and seem to get a new lease of life season after season. We have found a few polka dot pieces you'll want to wear all summer long.

Polka Dots is a timeless motif that is trendy on clothing, accessories (think Mickey Mouse), nails, perfumes as well as shoes. Popular styles include the 50's polka dot A-line dress to the latest maxi styles.