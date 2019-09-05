One of the leading prints for this summer is good old fashion polka dots. The spotty print has been around for decades and seem to get a new lease of life season after season. We have found a few polka dot pieces you'll want to wear all summer long.
Polka Dots is a timeless motif that is trendy on clothing, accessories (think Mickey Mouse), nails, perfumes as well as shoes. Popular styles include the 50's polka dot A-line dress to the latest maxi styles.
Here are the trends dos and don'ts:
- Polka dots come in vibrant colours such as yellow, red, green and blue. Do have fun with the trend and brighten up your closet with bold colours for summer.
- Not ready to venture into bright colours? Do stick to classic polka dots colours such as navy and white or black and white.
- Don’t wear polka dots head to toe. The print is already busy don’t make our heads spin.
- Do go for elegant cuts such as frill sleeve flared dress, a short flirty A-line skirt and a matching jacket and pants.
- Do pair your polka dots formal pants or skirt with a classic white shirt for a crisp and polished look.
- Don’t be scared to colour block by wearing clashing colours such as, a red polka dots full skirt paired with a black and white polka dot shirt.
- Whatever look you decide on Do have fun with the trend.