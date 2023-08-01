Possible and sometimes surprising reasons you may have a sore throat

A sore throat can be a real nuisance, causing discomfort and making it difficult to eat, talk or swallow⁸. While we often associate sore throats with common colds or the flu, there are several surprising reasons you might experience this irritating symptom. Cepacol®, known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medication, explores some unexpected culprits behind sore throats and provides effective remedies to help you find relief.

Allergies: Did you know that allergies can cause a sore throat? Allergies can result in postnasal drip, where excessive mucus flows down the back of the nasal passage into the throat. This can cause a persistent and uncomfortable sore throat¹ᵃ. Mouth Breathing: Breathing through your mouth instead of your nose can result in a dry and sore throat. It can be caused by nasal congestion, excess mucus or habits like sleeping with your mouth open¹ᵇ. Acid Reflux: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux can irritate the throat and cause a sore throat⁷. Stomach acid travels back up into the oesophagus, irritating its lining. This irritation can lead to a sore throat⁷.

Dry Air: Dry air, especially during the winter months or in arid climates, can strip the throat of moisture and lead to a sore throat². Tonsil Stones: Tonsil stones are small lumps of hardened material that can develop in the tonsils. They can cause an irritable cough, earache or a sore throat³. Respiratory Infections: While colds and flu viruses are commonly associated with sore throats, bacterial infections such as group A strep, which causes strep throat, can also cause this symptom⁴.

How the Cepacol® Cough & Cold Range Can Provide Relief In addition to Cepacol® Throat Lozenges with four flavours (Regular, Honey & Lemon, Menthol, Blackcurrant)⁵, the Cepacol® Cough & Cold range now includes the addition of the new Cepacol® Throat Spray which contains a combination of ivy leaf, pelargonium, and menthol. It provides temporary pain and discomfort relief.⁶

Cepacol® understands the daily needs of individuals experiencing a sore throat, so, if you're dealing with a sore throat, there's a Cepacol® for that! Cepacol®'s new range of products Cepacol®'s new range of products is now available at leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.cepacol.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

