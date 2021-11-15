Recreate your favourite looks with StyleMode’s Spring 2021 edit

The warmer season has twirled in and is here to stay. If you’ve been paying attention to your social feeds - then you’ve probably seen some of the slinky, form-fitting looks strutting it out on the runway. From Mugler to Saint Laurent, we’re in love with the bold and well-tailored styles that catch the eye. Fret not, StyleMode has an array of gorgeous looks that make you feel you’ve just walked off a Paris Fashion Week show.

Dresses are one of the easiest outfits to put together and can be styled in a myriad of ways. Love a short mini dress for a night out on the town? The Halter Neck Mini Dress comes in an on-trend mistletoe shade that fits your pastel aesthetic. It’s easy to wear and is perfect for warm summer nights when you don’t want to overheat or feel uncomfortable. If you’re loving cut-outs and body-shaping attire; we’ve got you. The Cut-Out Dress has that bodycon feel with a peekaboo back cut-out and great for showing off your collarbones or shoulders. And if you love warm tones and showing off your pins, then the One Shoulder Mini Dress comes in a sultry wine shade and ends mid-thigh.