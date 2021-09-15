Refresh your beauty routine with these awesome picks on Loot

We definitely believe that beauty starts within but a well-curated beauty routine can always make you feel good. Most importantly, these products don’t have to be expensive to make an impact. Avid beauty enthusiasts will tell you that you can use a variety of high-end and affordable makeup products.

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash Spring is here and it’s the best time to refresh and revamp your beauty collection. Throw out the old and try out the new, with our selection of hair and beauty tools or products. There’s something for everyone to try - and we’ve unpacked some of the best-selling ones. The right foundation will elevate your makeup routine. The natural look is all the rage. From the runways to your Instagram feed, 2021 has been about getting that easy, breezy and effortless makeup look that focuses on supple skin. The Revlon Photoready Airbrush Effect Make Up foundation aims to achieve that poreless, flawless and airbrushed finish to your skin. Now, more than ever, with the photo technology we have on hand, using long-lasting makeup that will show under expert lighting is necessary.

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash Here at Loot, we love local TV personality, model and actress, Boity Thulo who has her own line with a host of products, from bonnets to perfume that’ll amp up your self-care routine. Your brows are more important than you realise and is said to define your beauty.. Make sure yours are on fleek with the Tom Ford Perfecting Pencil and do your touch-ups with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Angled Brush; a favourite with beauty influencers around the world.

Lip colour trends may change from bold reds, deep burgundys or peachy pinks but we love that you can choose a finish that suits your mood whenever you want. If you’d like to splurge, slick on some Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Shimmer Lip Gloss for a subtle sheen or if you’re wanting to make a statement, try the Mac Retro Matte Liquid in Esspresso that’ll stay put for hours. Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Shimmer Lip Gloss However, if you’re not ready to part with your money it’s nice to treat yourself with products that feel luxe but won’t break the bank. Spruce up your nails with Essence’s Shine Last & Go! Gel Nail Polish that comes in a range of shades, dries in no time and has a glossy finish.

Looking sculpted for the gods is a must. The warmer season evokes sun-kissed skin, looking bronzed all day long and feeling good. Achieve that effect with Rimmel Kate Sculpt Palette and use the powder as a bronzer, highlighter or eyeshadow. Rimmel Kate Sculpt Palette Dewy skin? Check. Bronzed skin? Check.