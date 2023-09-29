Rock the boat with Loot.co.za

Yes, you read that right: rock the boat and work the middle with the assistance of these new-age sex toys.

Available on Loot, take your sex life to a level beyond imaginable. All based on preference. Shop sex toys that meet your needs. These toys are worth trying and spending your buck on; from beginner to advanced, shop online from the comfort of your home. Again, everybody is different, so what sends one person to O-Town may not work the same for you.

Ease into it with a pair of handcuffs. Yes, it's giving 50 shades, but who doesn't love a little Christian Grey moment in the bedroom? Perfectly balancing an authentic bedroom bondage experience with the reassurance of imminent escape if required, You. Are. Mine. is a strong pair of lockable handcuffs with a safety mechanism for peace of mind. Shop the Fifty Shades of Grey handcuff for only R639.