Save BIG on nappies, TVs and fridges this week with Game

This week’s deals, valid until Tuesday, 14 November, contains the following not-to-be-missed deals, while stocks last:

Game’s second week of Black Friday deals is here, offering you unbeatable deals on both essential and some ‘must-have’ items for your home.

Pampers Premium Care OR Pants Mega Box Assorted sizes for R399 per pack

Samsung Galaxy A14 Smartphone for R2 799

Asus Celeron 4GB 256GB SSD for R4 499

Samsung 55’’ QLED TV at R10 999

LG 50’’ UR7300 4K UHD Smart TV at R6 999

Bennet Reid 6L Digital Air Fryer for R1 299

Hisense 508L Side by Side Fridge at R10 999

Skyworth 75” UHD Google TV at R12 999

Shoppers can also expect deep discounts on outdoor essentials and electronics, not to mention the ever popular 18 pack of Great Value 2-ply toilet tissue for just R228 for 2 packs.

“Our first week deals did incredibly well,” explains Katherine Madley, Massmart’s Vice President of Marketing. “While stores are well stocked, we remind shoppers that once these deals are gone, they are gone - especially since our merchandising team has specifically curated these deals based on customer research and demand.”

You can shop Game’s Black Friday deals in-store and online. You can see all deals here.