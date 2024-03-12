Say goodbye to washing powder and hello to washing sheets

“With innovative research and development at the heart of this South African first, this refreshing look at washing powder tips the scales in Personal Touch’s favour, and delivers on what they promise – Smart Sheets, Easy Laundry,” says Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Personal Touch. The Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets is available in a 90g box which includes 18 sheets of compressed washing powder. This box is equivalent to a 2kg bag of washing powder with one sheet to be used for one full load of washing (4-6kg).

Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets is a product that finally takes the stress out of laundry by doing it the smart way: Smart Innovation:

The Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheet takes innovation in the laundry category to a whole new level. There is no need to work with messy powder, or spilling liquid, when it is compressed into a single sheet of detergent. The sheet can be used in both hot and cold washing machines, as well as a handwash option. It promises ultra clean results while being tough on stains. Environmentally friendly: Think green. When it comes to Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets, you can rest assured that you are being friendlier to the environment: 64% less plastic is used than in a 2kg bag of washing powder; no sulphates; no phosphates; and all packaging is also 100% recyclable. This makes swapping from powder to sheets the green decision.

Easy to use: Deciding on how much powder to use for a load of washing has never been easier. Half a load (2-3kg) – use half a sheet. A full load (4-6kg) – use one full sheet. Simply place the sheet into the drum, add your clothes and begin the washing cycle. Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets also produces less foam, which helps to keep your washing machine in better working condition and makes rinsing your clothes so much easier, all while giving them a thorough cleaning. More foam doesn’t always mean cleaner. A whole new look on laundry:

This 90g box of washing powder sheets, that offers 18 washes or more, is equivalent to a 2kg packet of washing powder and is easier to handle. Carrying, transporting and storing this unique product requires no extra help and takes up much less space. “Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets is the future of washing powder and is giving consumers what they want from a washing powder,” says Ragavan. “To be a truly innovative product, innovation needed to come from all angles, and Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets definitely delivers.”