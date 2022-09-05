Seasonal transition with StyleMode

With the month of August coming to a close, we bid farewell to winter. In preparation for the transition into a new season, StyleMode has put together a few things that are easy to grasp for those who find transitioning complicated.

Fashion doesn’t have to be complicated. Feeling confident and comfortable in what you wear is all that matters. Jacket and Jeans

Despite the current cold weather, layering and uncomfortable longer dress styles are not necessary to stay warm. The Brave Soul Plus Classic Mom Jeans in Mid Blue is a perfect choice for keeping warm and looking good, they can easily be paired with any colour or pattern. Here we are going for a classic “plain girl” aesthetic, matched with Miss Mode’s Rib Crop Top. And to enhance your cool, plain Jane look, try their Plus Bunny Oversized Puffer Jacket. Remember, a killer outfit is incomplete without a pair of really hot sunnies. These Oversized Retro Sunglasses by You & I will make you feel and look like you're ready to take over the world.

Last few cold days left Keeping up with the latest trends is easy with StyleMode. While it may seem like winter is entering its final stages, the air is still bitterly cold. The Jada Footwear Platform Lace Up Boots in the poppin’ colour burgundy are up any fashion icon's alley all year, come rain or shine.

Brave Soul is a must-have for every IT girl. The Borough Fisherman Rib Cardigan on those confusing winter-spring days is warm enough to keep you cozy and easy to remove the when the weather turns warmer, match it with StyleMode’s charcoal Melody Wide Leg Jeans for a complete look. Accessories