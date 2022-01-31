Sex and The City’s favourite sex toys

The girls are still in New York and still living their best, most glamorous lives.We must admit that we miss the iconic, sex-bunny Samantha, so we’re challenging our inner Miss Jones to bring you the most memorable sex toys from the hit show. For this feature, we’ll be focusing on the best vibrators to treat yourselves to this Valentine’s Day because… who really needs a man to have a good time, ladies? Samantha has many favourite vibrators, but who could forget that hilarious day when she couldn’t reach climax? Eventually locking herself up at home until she succeeded? This is the kind of dedication we can only aspire to. To ensure that you hit the mark every time, we’ve rounded up the most popular sex toys from the show, including the ICONIC rabbit vibrator.

Want something a little smaller that you can carry in your purse? Women get urges at all times of the day, which is completely natural. Some even enjoy scratching that itch in public places. Then you’re looking for the Vibe Therapy Lapin Rabbit Vibrator which is a hot R374.00, so now you have no excuse to not have a good time… No matter where you are! And we couldn’t help but wonder… Are you going to treat yourself with these iconic toys this Valentine’s Day? Go on. We know you want to! Shop the naughty list at Pleasures.