Shoes, glorious shoes - shop online with StyleMode!

It is not uncommon for people to have hobbies that include shoe collections, centering their entire outfit around them. The perfect pair of shoes can complete any outfit, every time. No misses, just hits - StyleMode is here to help out when you’re not sure how to finish off your fit.

Story continues below Advertisement

For office vibes…(During the week) In the office, proper etiquette is essential right? Playing the part regardless of how you feel, show up and look the part? If you want to shake those Monday blues, try incorporating a stylish, elegant and professional look into your morning routine, we’ll help you get started with StyleMode’s Madison, Amelia Slip-on Mules for her and some Gino Paoli Horsebit Buckle Loafers for him - both edgy and sharp.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

Events after work? Deciding whether to be a boss babe in some Madison, Katinka Embellished heels or if comfort is your ideal way to go, you would never go wrong in a classic pair of Jada Footwork Platform Boots. Both of these whether you are comfortable in heels or boots can either be styled in a jeans or sweats.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fancy some wine tasting with the girls this weekend or some Premier League action with the guys? Here are a few shoe suggestions from StyleMode that’ll ensure you look and feel your best on weekends.

Boots will never go out of style - in addition to looking fabulous, they provide incredible comfort as well. Ankle boots are perfect for Saturdays, simple and elegant with Madison, Lily Ankle Boots, choose either Olive or Tan to match your needs. A pair of Brown, Plum, Pais Pull-on Combat Boots or some Miss Black Krabi High Boots are perfect for chilling on Sundays like rich moms.