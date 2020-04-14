Shop online for all the essentials you need during Lockdown

With the entire nation undergoing lockdown and uncertain times ahead, make sure your home is stocked up with all the necessary lockdown essentials. Whether you need toiletries or household cleaning products, we’ve listed a few of our best sellers that you can get right here on Loot.co.za

Nurturer Multi-Purpose Sanitiser



Disinfect any surface in your household with the Nurturer Multi-Purpose Sanitiser. Possessing ingredients that can effectively clean dirt and grime; your house will be cleaner and germ-free. Sourced and scientifically blended, it’s non-toxic and the multi-purpose formula is tough on dirt, it works as a cleaner, disinfectant and steriliser whilst nurturing you, your loved ones and the planet. Buy now for only R195 at Loot.co.za





Pura Soda





Stay hydrated and enjoy the perfect sparkling flavoured drink. Zesty, sharp and as fresh as a mountain stream, this PURA Soda Pomegranate slips down easy like Sunday morning, quenching your thirst drop after drop. Offering a range of flavours, Pura Soda contains 65% less sugar and is made from just 5 ingredients. Choose the healthier option for the only R219 for a pack of 24 at Loot.co.za





Beurer BY 20 Pacifier Thermometer





Taking your baby’s fever will now be less stressful with the Beurer BY 20 pacifier Thermometer. With its cute bear design and gentle fever measurement, it operates as a pacifier and thermometer, making it ideal for babies and toddlers. Get yours for only R279 at Loot.co.za





Beurer Air Purifier





Start breathing more fresh air in the comfort of your own home with the Beurer air purifier. Breathe deeply once more and filter domestic dust, animal hair, odours, fine dust, pollen and various bacteria products with the new air purifier. Create cleaner and healthier air in your home for only R4 999 at Loot.co.za





Nitrile Gloves

Protect your hands from any unwanted germs and chemicals whether you’re indoors or outdoors. These Nitrile disposable gloves are ideal for people with sensitive skin and latex allergies, as it contains no latex proteins and accelerators. With its higher puncture and chemical resistance, you’ll stay protected for longer. Available in various sizes. Shop online for R159 for a box of 100 at Loot.co.za





Dettol Hygiene Liquid Hand Wash





Protect yourself and your family from any germs and bacteria with Dettol Hygiene Liquid Hand Wash. Offering 10x more anti-germ protection the fresh hygiene hand wash with Dettol’s trusted germ protection helps skin retain its moisture, leaving it feeling healthy and fresh. Keep your hands germ-free and moisturised, anywhere, anytime. Shop online for only R34 at Loot.co.za





Disposable 3-Layer Sanitary Facial Masks (pack of 50)





Protect yourself during the lockdown period with these breathable sanitary masks. Whether you need to do a quick grocery run or just want some extra protection, it’s high-density filter layers and moisture-proof protective layer construction is appropriate for situations where exposure to dust, body fluids, gaseous particles should be avoided. Buy now for only R599 at Loot.co.za





Tri-color Original Ink Advantage Cartridge





Print whatever you need in the comfort of your own home and produce affordable, lab-quality colour photos and everyday documents with low-cost original HP ink cartridges.

Designed to help ensure your HP printer delivers consistently reliable results, the Tri-colour ink advantage cartridge ensures you with the best possible prints for home, school and work. Save time and money with the original HP cartridges that fit how you live, play and print. Get yours for R247 at Loot.co.za





Complete Dog Food Online





Give your dog only the best with the complete dog food beef Classique. Rich in real beef proteins, your dog will become stronger and healthier with a radiant glossy coat. Ensure your dogs have a complete and fully balanced meal providing them with the nutrients they need to live a long healthy life. Buy now for R399 at Loot.co.za





Happy Baby Stage 2 food





Provide your baby with a spoonful of goodness. With the simple blend of pears, pineapple and avocados, your baby will be exposed to a variety of flavours they’ll enjoy. Give your baby the nutrients they need with an organic and non-GMO choice. Shop online for only R35 at Loot.co.za





Make your time during lockdown a stress-free one. If you need to stock up with pantry essentials, beverages, household cleaning products, pet essentials, all you need for your baby and toddler, the obvious lockdown sanitisers and other basics plus a whole lot more, visit the Loot Essentials shop today and have your order delivered to your door.





