Shop online for essential home appliances

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

No matter the size of your kitchen or how much you cook, there’s one thing we all need: countertop appliances. These handy helpers are guaranteed to make our busy lives easier and help with our culinary adventures. I'm constantly surprised by the sheer amount of kitchen gadgets and cooking tools. There's a slicer, dicer, peeler, and chopper for just about every fruit and vegetable. Loot.co.za has chosen a few of the best countertop gadgets that will bring out the Masterchef in you. Check out Loot’s social media pages to stand a chance to win 1 of 5 Defy Table Blenders worth R749 each. Check out Loot’s social media pages to stand a chance to win 1 of 5 Defy Table Blenders worth R749 each The Bosch MultiTalent8 Kitchen Machine has 1250 watts for extra power and is perfect for the more demanding tasks. Multifunctional - it has up to 50 functions for perfect whisking, kneading, chopping, beating, pureeing, grating, rasping, mixing and cutting. The XXL bowl with 3.9l capacity can hold up to 1.5kg of dough, and the high quality Tritan blender attachment can hold up to 1.5l. It comes with a mini chopper to chop small amounts of herbs, meat, cheese, vegetables, fruits etc.

The Bosch MultiTalent8 Kitchen Machine

If you are looking for something slightly smaller, Bosch also offers a 600W Kitchen Machine with all the basics - 4 speed-settings / operating speed, standby multifunction arm with special gearing and 3 drive positions.

Keeping our homes dust free and clean has never been easier. The Bosch MoveOn Vacuum with Hepa Filter and accessories helps you easily get into those hard-to-reach places. Thanks to the 10m cable there is a high degree of flexibility and convenient vacuuming meaning fewer socket changes.

Bosch Series 8 Cordless handheld stick vacuum

If cordless is your preference then the Bosch Series 8 Cordless handheld stick vacuum is a good option. It provides continuous runtime, thanks to exchangeable battery packs and a quick charger. One battery can be charged while the other battery is in use, so the device is always ready to go and never runs out of power. It comes with practical accessories that allow you to clean tiles or hard floors, as well as various surfaces, such as tables, upholstery and even the ceiling. The cordless vacuum is perfect for cleaning your car with no restrictions.