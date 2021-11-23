Shop these awesome Black Friday deals on StyleMode

Traditionally, it’s a holiday celebrated in the US, the global appeal of great specials just before the festive season has grown year on year. Get your wish lists in order, Black Friday is on the way! While traditionally, it’s a holiday celebrated in the US, the global appeal of great specials just before the festive season has grown year on year.

This month, StyleMode will be holding a mega Black Friday sale, with up to 80% off on selected items and running from 17 to 29 November. Browse the site and add your picks so you know what you’d like to grab before it’s all sold out. Here’s a selection of deals you can shop from on the StyleMode site - while stocks last. Florals for spring? We love it. No matter how you feel about it, a good floral print really feels like the start of the new season. If you’re feeling like trying something new, Mini Puff Sleeve Dress comes in an easy-to-style light shade and can be worn with leggings if the hemline feels shorter for you.

Speaking of length, a maxi dress is a wardrobe staple and having one in black? So simple to wear and can go with pretty much any colour. The Short Sleeve Tier Maxi dress is locally produced and has a round neckline with a relaxed fit. Not a fan of dresses? Casual wear is here to save the day - pair the Warrior Printed T-Shirt with the High Waisted Jogger for an effortless outfit that’s perfect for running errands.

And be sure to check out the Curve Mode section for a variety of fashion items on sale. In the mood to be bold? The Wide Sleeve Kimono Top makes a major statement, has a loose fit and a gorgeous floral pattern.

We don’t care what anyone says, new shoes can make your whole day better! If you’ve been eyeing a new pair or three - this is your chance to grab them at a great price. Love a bit of height? Try the neutral toned Trinity Wedge, that really elevates a simple look (especially dresses!) or keep it cute with the Octavia Heel, in a beige shade. Finally, if flats are more your kind of style, have a look at the Mycra Open Toe Sandal or the Golden Sneaker.