Sit back, and relax with Pleasures by Loot.co.za

We know that adding spice or a a twist to your already existing sex life can be tricky, so we advise starting slow, no pun intended. The first advisable step is to start with a conversation so you don't offend the next person...aka your partner. Talk preference, style and honestly, the areas of improvement so that you can make a well-informed decision on the next steps. Once that has been nailed down, we skip to the good part.

The Magic Wand Vibrators are not a thing of the past, honey! With Loot’s range of vibrator selections, shop according to your heart's desire. One thing about this babe is that it's versatile - it will go as far as your mind can. We mean pleasurable moments during queer relationships, anal action, or simply during those single nights when your partner is away—nothing a quick fix can't do. Get yours on special.

Cater To You With this information, don't forget foreplay is key to any sexual entertainment and remember it's not a one-way act where your partner just caters to you. Bedroom accessories are an unspoken rule or an underrated must-have in the bedroom. Loot has options perfect for every single mood. From vibrating undies to Oxballs Do-Nut Ring and much more, head to their website to find an ideal match for you and your spouse.

Build It Up To be honest, no one likes to get straight into the action. Get your hands on the Pjur Original Silicone-Based Lubricant for a fantastic build-up and massage your way into a climax. As a best seller, this silicone lubricant offers a long-lasting experience, leaving no room for awkwardness.

