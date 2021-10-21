Summer staples for your spring closet clean-out

“The best criteria for choosing what to keep and what to discard is whether keeping it will make you happy; whether it will bring you joy.” Best-selling author Marie Kondo put it simply: hold onto what sparks joy. Spring is always the best time to realign our closets to include what we really want. The past two years might have highlighted how much you prefer bold and bright colours, gorgeous prints or if you want to incorporate more flowy dresses into your wardrobe. StyleMode has put together a selection of garments that’ll add some sparkle and pizazz to your everyday looks.

Start off with a bang and make sure that you have the print of the season in your closet. While florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, it’s such an easy print to style. Flowers are bright and are a core part of the quintessential Spring aesthetic. The Bardot Tiered Maxi comes with a woven rope belt so you can accentuate your waist, and the flowy cut works well for a multitude of occasions. It’s gorgeous!

Do you prefer a shorter dress with longer sleeves? The Long Sleeve Tiered Dress has a summery striped style and an A-line shape that can be styled up or down. It’s breathable, so you won’t feel weighed down and the shape is comfortable enough for day-to-day wear. If you’ve been online or paying attention to your social media feeds, you’ll know that puff sleeves are the moment of 2021. The trend simply isn’t going anywhere and the Mini Puff Sleeve Dress has a ditzy floral print that makes a subtle statement. The dress can also be worn with leggings as a tunic-style top. Feel like your tops don’t cut it right now? If you’ve cleared out all your cute going-out tops, don’t fret! The Boobtube Front Tie Top comes in a tropical print that screams “summer” on a gorgeous island beach. However, if boobtubes are too revealing or just not your style, the Kaftan Tunic has a vivid floral print, a relaxed fit and a longer length that can be styled with a comfy pair of vintage jeans.

One thing that always sparks joy? A nice pair of shoes. Toni Colette said it best: “When I feel bad I like to treat myself. Clothes never look any good... food just makes me fatter... shoes always fit”. If your current shoe collection is looking a little drab, it’s the ideal time to refresh it with a new style or colour. Add some sunshine-yellow to your feet with the Discopia Sandal, or some burnished rose gold with the Bonzai Open Toe Sandal. Love a little bit of height with your summer shoes? Grab the Platform Sandal in classic black, the Sian Platform Espadrille in mustard yellow or the Kasovo Wedge with gorgeous black and brown touches.