Summer trends you need to be wearing right now

It’s summertime y’all, which means our sights are set on the fresh ocean air and sandy beaches. With that, our desire to switch up our style and get dressed in our favourite outfits is stronger than ever. From tiered maxi dresses to co-ords, when it comes to planning summer ‘fits, there are no rules! As we say our goodbyes to our puffer jackets and trench coats, we make way for lighter fabrics, brighter hues and matching sets. With so many options, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to experiment. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry, thanks to our curated list of summer trends; you’ll have a killer outfit in minutes.

Gingham trend While the trend may not be new, the checked gingham print is timeless. From dresses to skirts, the pattern goes beyond just a picnic blanket and it certainly is having its big moment this year. Not only is it a summer staple, but with so many versatile options, you’ll be able to wear it for years to come.

We’ve seen the iconic Cher from Clueless rock the chequered trend, so why not be inspired this season and channel your inner 90’s Cher with our square neck blouse. And, if you’re feeling spicy, complete your ensemble with a matching bubble skirt, some tennis shoes and your favourite baguette bag. Satin, Satin and Satin Nothing says ‘easy breezy summer style’ than a pair of wide-leg satin trousers. Lightweight and versatile, a pair of satin pants might be the coolest thing you could be wearing this summer. Avoid sweating up a storm this season by ditching the jeans and investing in more airy and breathable pieces. To top it off, if you’re looking to add a pop of colour to your summer outfit, our satin lounge top comes in the cutest lilac shade. If this pastel shade doesn’t scream ‘summer’, we don’t know what will.

Crop tops While crop tops are not everyone’s fashion fave, this summer staple has won its fair share of hearts. While the top may look like a piece of material aimed at showing off the midriff, thanks to glorious fashion designers, the crop top trend has been redesigned into various silhouettes.

From racerback crop tops to monochromatic short sets, they can easily be worn in a way that still suits your style and body type. Our mint crop top set is an excellent addition to any summer wardrobe for a more laid-back look that’s perfect for the warmer weather. For a splash of more colour, our options include the most charming peach cropped set. Whether you’re heading to the beach or on a simple coffee date, you can never go wrong with a monochrome outfit. Matching sets

While we’re no stranger to matching, there are warmer days among us, so it’s time to ditch the woolly joggers and embrace the versatility within matching sets. Perhaps you’re looking for a bold and vibrant outfit for your next picnic. Well, have no fear, our ruched matching top and pants are here to save the day. Although, if you’re in the mood for a more chilled outfit, you can never go wrong with a matching lounging set.