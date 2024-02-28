Take a leap with Game for unbeatable deals

As consumers face tough economic circumstances, they become more and more price sensitive. As the retailer known for competitive pricing structures, Game is taking one giant leap by offering some great deals on essential products and home appliances the weekend happening 29 February to 3 March, in celebration of their Leap Day.

Some of the unbeatable deals customers can look forward to include: GreatValue Sunflower oil 2L at R52,99 Beacon Mallow Eggs 36's at R69,99 Logik 7.2L Digital Air Fryer at R1 299 Samsung 43" Smart TV T5300 UA43T5300AKX at R4499 Ryobi Generator RG-7900K at R11 999 Mark Scott, Vice President of Merchandise at Game states, "Game is committed in their efforts to bring down the cost for home and essential products. As a responsible retailer, we need to continue being innovative in order to satisfy customer needs within their financial capacities. Our merchandising team has put a lot of effort into sourcing the finest deals on popular items so they can fill their homes with appliances and essential products without breaking the bank.”