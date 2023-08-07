The benefits of getting enough rest when fighting a cold or flu

If you're fighting a cold or flu, getting enough rest is essential for your body to heal.

Cepacol® recognises the importance of giving your immune system a chance to fight back and recover from illness and knows that any disruption of sleep can have a negative impact on how quickly you can get well.¹ᵃ Sleep deprivation impairs your chances of making a full recovery by interfering with the normal functioning of the immune system¹ᵇ. Cepacol®, the brand known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medication, explores some of the advantages of ensuring sufficient rest while battling a cold or flu. Boost the immune system

Rest is crucial for maintaining a robust immune system. When you sleep, your body produces and releases infection-fighting substances like cytokines, which help combat illnesses. Sufficient rest allows your immune system to work efficiently, ensuring a faster recovery¹ᵃ. Speed up recovery Resting allows your body to direct its energy towards fighting off viruses. Sleep conserves resources that would otherwise be used for daily activities, enabling your immune system to concentrate on healing and repairing damaged cells. Getting enough rest gives your body the time and energy it needs to recover more quickly.²

Prevention is better than cure Did you know adults who typically sleep for five or six hours each night are four times more prone to catching a cold than those who get at least seven hours of sleep³ᵃ? Individuals who experience insufficient sleep exhibit heightened levels of inflammation, possibly linked to the increased susceptibility to colds³ᵇ. How the Cepacol® Cough & Cold Range Can Provide Relief

Cepacol® understands the daily needs of individuals experiencing cold or flu symptoms, so they have developed comprehensive solutions. With various formats available, such as lozenges, throat sprays, medicated drinks, and syrups, Cepacol® makes it convenient to find the perfect solution for your needs. The Cepacol® Cough & Cold range now includes new Cepacol® Plus Cough & Cold Syrup⁴, specifically designed for night-time to combat coughing. The cough syrup has a unique herbal formulation combining ivy leaf, pelargonium, and valerian extract, providing you with the necessary sleep support and cough relief while dealing with a nasty cough and cold.

So, if you're dealing with cold, cough, or flu symptoms, there's a Cepacol® for that! Cepacol®'s new range of products is now available at leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.cepacol.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

2023051910280942 References: 1. Sleep Foundation. How sleep affects immunity. Available from: https://www.sleepfoundation.org/physical-health/how-sleep-affects-immunity. Last accessed May 2023.