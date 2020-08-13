The best daily supplements for optimal health

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Balanced nutrition has many benefits. By making healthier food choices, you can prevent or treat some conditions, however, sometimes we don’t manage to get all the necessary vitamins and minerals from our daily diets. In order to keep our health at its optimum we have found a few of the best supplements to ensure you keep healthy through the winter. For general well-being: To support our immune system Loot.co.za has put together a month’s supply of immune support supplements from Vital Health that includes 1x Vital Gold Active , 1x Vital Maxi C - 1000mg , 1x VITATECH Zinc Complex and 1x VITATECH Vitamin D3. VITATECH Immune Support Bundle - 90 Capsules If you are concerned about your bone health it’s important to find a supplement that includes Calcium , K2 and Vitamin D3 to help the absorption of calcium.

We all want great looking hair, skin & nails and certain vitamins & minerals help promote these.

CBD Drops are the new buzz - and are specially formulated to assist with mood and sleep support, stress relief and inflammation. CBD drops absorb and metabolise far more efficiently to deliver a calming and tranquil effect on mind and body, without concerns of psychoactive effects.

Solal CBD Drops Cannibis Extract (15ml)

Kids

For optimal growth and development, children need a chewable multivitamin and mineral supplement. Multi V by Junglevites gives them all the daily essential nutrients that they need.

A daily intake of a combination of vitamins, minerals and nutrients supports cognitive health and brain function in children, also contributing to normal psychological function, growth and development.

Vital Kids Brain Health and Concentration (120 Capsules)

For kids who are fussy eaters it can be difficult for them to get all the nutrients that they require. Similac Kid 4 - Drink for growing children is a cow's milk based drink suitable for children older than 3 years that ensures they get all their daily nutrients.

Pregnant Moms

Vitaforce Schlehen Blackthorn Berry Elixir is an energy and vitality tonic ideal for children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Pregnancy takes a lot out of a woman's body so it is vital to supplement with essential vitamins and minerals. The Chela-Preg Trimester Pre-Natal - Trimester 1 Combo Pack is specially formulated for the first trimester: 1-13 weeks. It contains 30 morning tablets and 30 night capsules with folic acid, DHA and chelated iron, multivitamin, mineral and omega to assist with placental growth and neural tube development as well as morning sickness relief.