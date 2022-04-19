The latest winter button downs from StyleMode

Button up for the cold this winter with new products from StyleMode and break gender stereotypes while at it. Updating your closet doesn’t have to be hard for non-binary folks because StyleMode’s got your back with the newest closet updates and a little 411 on how to style them.

Switch it up The fun thing about genderless fashion is that you make the rules. Yes, you! Add that button down collar dress to your cart and tone down the femme in it with a tiny bit of grunge. You can achieve this look with some ankle boots and silver chain accessories.

Occasional collar If you have no idea what to wear for that dinner with their parents, StyleMode’s popular button down satin blouse is the best thing to ever happen to anyone’s closet. The blouse will allow you to pass as both modest and stylish. Pair it with wide leg pants and loafers for that runway finish.

Gorgeous gorgeous pants Theys and thems’ fashion shouldn’t have to be restricted to the boring usual sweatpants and jeans. The locally made button down stud pants from StyleMode gives fun, flare and fashion while abstaining from ancient rules of style. The best way to rock these gorgeous gorgeous pants is with a crop top and sneakers. Add a puffer jacket to the mix for the cold days.

