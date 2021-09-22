The Perfect Spring Day Out Edit

There’s something about being outdoors that just feels good. The warm breeze, the sun on your skin and having time to smell the fresh air. But as we start wearing lighter fabrics and going out more, our wardrobes may not have caught up. You don’t need to overhaul your entire closet, but don’t underestimate the power of a new pair of shoes or a top to lift your mood & your self-confidence. Staying on the pulse of what’s in for this season and beyond, StyleMode has got you covered. Here’s an easy, breezy round-up of what you could be wearing to your next family get-together, engagement party or day at the beach.

As we’re all trying to cool down when the heatwave hits, sleeveless dresses are a lifesaver. The Sleeveless Tier Midaxi is striped perfection, in a pretty baby blue shade and at a length that feels fresh no matter the occasion. If you’d like to be covered, cool and feminine in pink, the Puffed Sleeve Off the Shoulder Top is a great addition to any outfit. The boxy shape is super on-trend and pairs well with jeans, shorts or a skirt. Sleeveless Tier Midaxi. Pic: StyleMode Colour is a way to celebrate nature, show off sun-kissed skin and really bring some energy & joy to your outfit. As we know, the runways and popular online publications have highlighted the popularity of bright and bold tones for this Spring / Summer season. Test the waters and add a pop of dynamic reddish coral to your outfit with super cute Paperbag Shorts. Style this showstopper with neutral tops but if you really love being colourful, experiment with contrasting colours and shades.

Paperbag shorts. Pic: StyleMode Mom jeans are a fashion-forward staple that just won’t go out of style. Yes, we are rejecting low-rise jeans (for now!) and are holding onto the figure-flattering silhouette that high-waisted jeans continue to offer. The Franciska Mom Jeans with Frayed Hem looks comfy & cute with a plain white tee and a pair of your favourite sneakers. But as with most denim items, you can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. We can’t stress the importance of cool accessories enough. Don’t have the cash to spare for new clothes? Just purchase a select few accessories to bring your outfits into 2021 and refresh your look. Mules offer a perfect balance of not-too-high and comfortable footwear. The Cartier Mule is in a cool beige shade and can really go along with any ensemble.

The Cartier Mule. Pic: StyleMode Alternatively, keep your feet comfortable with a good set of flats to walk in and can be worn in a myriad of ways. The Daralis Strapped Sandal is an easy choice and has three straps that keep your feet feeling secure. The Daralis Strapped Sandal. Pic: StyleMode