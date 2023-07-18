The Plant Powered Show comes to Joburg this year!

It’s fast becoming one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar and makes its long-awaited Gauteng debut after sold-out shows in Cape Town. The Plant Powered Show takes place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre.

The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products. One of the main attractions will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth. Checkers – who is a sponsor of this attraction for the second time – will also be showcasing their exciting and diverse plant-based food range.

This year’s Plant Powered Show features top chefs and celebrity cooks presenting inspiring cooking demos, mixologists demonstrating creative cocktails, diverse and compelling talks by the experts in the McCain Health and Wellness talks, premium and interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a bustling marketplace of plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products. One of the show highlights will be the Masterclasses which will feature an array of top chefs and award-winning mixologists hosting interactive hands-on food and drink workshops. Look out for programmes and booking information closer to the show.

“Consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with. At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients. It’s a food revolution that we are proud to be part of,” says event producer, Heidi Warricker. “We are delighted to be bringing this world-class event to Gauteng for the first time as well.” The Plant Powered Show Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 18:00

Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 17:00 Tickets are on sale at Quicket

