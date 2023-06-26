The ultimate guide to cold and flu relief: Tips and remedies you need to know about

Ah, the dreaded cold and flu season is upon us once again.

But fear not! Cepacol®, the brand known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medicated drinks, has you covered with the ultimate guide to cold and flu relief. Say goodbye to stuffy noses, coughs, and endless tissue boxes. From soothing teas and steam inhalation to the power of hydration and rest, we'll explore a variety of methods to help you find relief. Steam it out

Is congestion making it hard to breathe? Bring out the power of steam. Inhaling steam has been used for over 3 500 years¹ᵃ to help loosen mucus and relieve chest congestion.¹ᵇ Take a hot shower, use a humidifier, or create a DIY steam treatment by filling a bowl with hot water and covering your head with a towel while leaning over the bowl. Use natural remedies

Warm water with lemon and honey²ᵃ, and herbal teas with ingredients like ginger²ᵇ, chamomile²ᶜ, or peppermint²ᵈ can help soothe sore throats. Enjoy a bowl of warm chicken and vegetable soup or a revitalising smoothie filled with antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables to enhance your immune system with essential nutrients.²ᵇ

Wash your hands Prevention is key! Washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water can prevent about 20% of respiratory infections, including colds.³ᵃ

By consistently practising proper handwashing, you can effectively protect yourself from contracting illnesses caused by antibiotic-resistant germs, which pose significant challenges in terms of treatment and management.³ᵇ Stay home and rest To protect yourself and others, stay home when you're feeling unwell⁴ᵃ, move away from people before coughing and sneezing⁴ᵇ, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.⁴ᶜ

While there is no cure for a cold, resting at home and drinking plenty of fluids can speed up your recovery.⁴ᵈ Consider vaccinations Annual flu vaccines can keep you from getting sick⁵ᵃ, and significantly reduce your risk of contracting infectious viruses or experiencing severe symptoms from the flu⁵ᵇ.

According to studies, it has been found that receiving a flu vaccination can significantly decrease the likelihood of flu illness by approximately 40% to 60% across the general population⁵ᶜ. This risk reduction is especially evident during seasons when the prevalent flu viruses closely match the strains used in producing flu vaccines.⁵ᶜ Consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best vaccination options for you. How the Cepacol® Cough & Cold Range can provide relief

With various formats available, such as lozenges, throat sprays, medicated drinks, and syrups, Cepacol® makes it convenient to find the perfect solution for cold and flu relief. The Cepacol® Cough & Cold range includes a variety of new products, packed with multiple benefits: New Cepacol® Cough & Cold Syrup⁶:

Offers targeted relief for a cough, congestion, and sore throat. Formulated with ivy leaf and pelargonium, it provides cough relief while combating cold and flu symptoms with their antibacterial and antiviral properties. The formulation is non-drowsy and alcohol free, making it safe to use in adults and children above 6 years of age. Cepacol® Cough & Cold Syrup New Cepacol® Plus Cough & Cold Syrup⁷: Specifically designed for night-time relief, this syrup addresses two troublesome symptoms: coughing and lack of sleep. It combines ivy leaf, pelargonium, and valerian extract, offering night-time cough relief.

Cepacol® Plus Cough & Cold Syrup New Cepacol® Throat Spray⁸: The throat spray combines ivy leaf, pelargonium, and menthol. It quickly numbs the throat, providing relief of a sore and inflamed throat. The spray format allows easy application directly to the affected area, ensuring targeted relief.

Cepacol® understands the daily needs of individuals experiencing cold or flu symptoms, which is why they have developed these comprehensive solutions. With their range of products, there's a Cepacol® option for everyone. Cepacol® Throat Spray So, if you're dealing with cold, cough, or flu symptoms, there’s a Cepacol® for that!

