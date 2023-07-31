The ultimate guide to Cricut Crafts

Since its rapid uptake in 2020, TikTok has become the #1 spot for everything from DIY to styling and cooking hacks. One of the most unexpected yet viral trends to come from the platform is Cricut Crafts, this sensational DIY hack has taken the internet by storm and Loot.co.za is here to give you all the tips and tricks on how to start your crafting hobby.

What is a Cricut? This nifty machine is a digital craft cutter that connects to your phone, tablet or laptop to cut texts, shapes and more. Whichever device you use to connect will send signals to the Cricut machine, telling it which path to use for cutting. There are a variety of machines, each with its own unique purpose and cutting style.

What do I need to start? Once you've purchased the machine, there are some accessories that you’ll need to execute specific designs and crafts. If you’re a beginner, your best bet will be one of the starter kits that Loot offers; all of your basics, such as pens, a mat, cards sheets and tape, are included in the kit.

What can I create with Cricut? The opportunities are endless, from press-on tees and onesies to handmade greeting cards, vinyl stickers and party decorations. And where would I get these materials, you ask? Loot, obviously! With over 90 different options, Loot covers all your Cricut crafting needs.