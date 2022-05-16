Tips on keeping your pets warm during winter

With winter upon us don’t forget that our furry babies also feel the cold. During the winter, temperature drops and keeping warm becomes top of our agenda. Hot chocolate, blankets, a warm fire –we’ll do anything to keep toasty during the chilly winter months!

However, how do you keep your pets warm in the winter? It’s a myth that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold just because they have fur. Even long-haired pets are at risk in cold weather. There are various designs of coats and sweaters for dogs and cats. If you are walking your dog it’s advisable to put a coat on them before going outside and always take a spare in case they get wet.

Keep your pets inside, especially overnight, when temperatures plummet, otherwise they run the risk of getting frostbite or hypothermia. Investing in a winter bed for your fury child is also a good plan. Your cat bed should ideally be made from soft-textured fabric to make it luxurious and comfortable for your kitty. A great option for your cat is the Rogz cat Igloo - a two-in-one cat bed made from soft, linen and plush fabrics. It can be popped up as a warm hideout for cold temperatures or collapsed into an open, cooler bed for warmer weather.

Your best friends will love the design and comfort of a faux fur round donut bed as they create a cosy, protective atmosphere, allowing them to enjoy a restful sleep. For dogs of all sizes, the Dog's Life winter Vintage Lounger bed range is made from fabric with special PVC coating, making the material water, stain, mould, and mildew resistant for strength and durability. The inside is made with coral fleece, which is soft, snuggle and perfect for winter. Another option for your dog is a Premium Country bed, which provides superior comfort for your dog while making a fashion statement in any room. The sides are made of a durable waterproof outdoor treated polyester with water & stain resistance features. The centre cushion provides extra comfort and is reversible with summer material on the one side and fluffy coral fleece on the other side. To keep the bed dry from accidents or spills, the base is made of a heavy duty, waterproof fabric.

