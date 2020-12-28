’Tis the season for swimwear and sandals from Stylemode

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

’Tis the season for swimwear and sandals. So check out these awesome fashion choices from StyleMode to up your summer style as you laze by the pool. Double Buckle Slide (Rose Gold) This shimmering double-buckle slide in Rose Gold is also available in black, white and tan, and pairs perfectly with the Brave Soul polka-dot frilled swimsuit. Plus Swimsuit with Frill Brave Soul’s frilled swimsuit in Plus features removeable cups and is fully lined. The matching beach skirt is available and sold separately.

Plus Beach Skirt

Brave Soul’s mesh polka dot printed beach skirt with a tie front and pom pom edging, is a stylish match with the frilled swimsuit.

Cross-over Slide

Another easy-wearing cross-over slide available in an array of colours, namely tan, sand, rose gold, white and black.

Short Wrap Skirt

This short wrap skirt from Jacqueline is ideal for casually tying over a bikini or one piece swimsuit. Also available in green and black.

High Waist Panty

This high waisted printed bikini bottom from Sun Love is a great way to enjoy the sun. Pair with the triangle bikini top or the bralette, sold separately.

Flash Push in Thong Sandal

The Flash thong sandal from Soviet featuring fabric straps and a cushioned footbed is comfy and stylish. Also available in chocolate brown.

Shark Print Drawcord Swimshorts

This shark-printed drawcord swim shorts with elastic waistband is ideal paired with the black Flash Soviet thong. It is mesh-lined, has one back velcro pocket and side pockets. Find other quirky prints at StyleMode.co.za

Buckle Detail Double Strap Sandals

These tonal khaki double buckle sandals from Brave Soul feature a moulded foot bed and textured grip tread for comfortable poolside or beach styling. Also available in tonal black.

Camo Contrast Drawcord Swimshorts

Swim in style and comfort with these camo print contrast drawcord swim shorts. Mesh-lined, with a velcro back pocket and side pockets and an elastic waistband. Also available in grey/blue