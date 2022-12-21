Top tips from Discovery Vitality on how to be sun-smart these holidays

Discovery Vitality is turning pink these holidays – so that you don’t have to. Discovery Vitality is covering selected beaches in South Africa with its iconic beach umbrellas in the company’s new pink branding. In the Western Cape, you can spot these in Camps Bay, Strand Beach and Melk Bay, Gordons Bay Main Beach, Clifton 4th Beach, and on the Garden Route’s Robberg Beach, Hobie and Poortjies Beaches in Plettenberg Bay.

Look out for them and send Discovery Vitality a photo on social media when you use an umbrella to stay sun-safe. Half of the world might be cuddling up for a snowy white Christmas, but here in South Africa, the festive season means three things: sunshine, blue skies and impossibly short shorts. The only problem with this merry trio is that it often results in sunburn – a condition too many of us tend to dismiss. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), skin cancers are the most common groups of cancers diagnosed worldwide, with an estimated 325 000 new cases of melanoma (the most serious type) diagnosed worldwide each year. Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.

When you use one of the distinctively pink Vitality Travel umbrellas to stay sun-safe, take a photo and send it to Discovery Vitality on social media. Photo: Ryan Epstein, The Umbrella Man. Be sun-smart this summer Here's a quick explanation of why sun safety is essential for everyone – no matter your skin tone – and some tips to treat your body's largest organ with the tender-loving care it deserves. * “I don't burn easily, so lots of sun isn't a problem for me, right?”

Wrong. Melanin is a pigment that occurs in people's hair, skin and eyes – and it’s responsible for their brown to black tone. It's true that as the amount of melanin increases, so does your natural protection from sunburn. But while a higher concentration of melanin provides some sun protection, it doesn't prevent skin cancer. People with fair skin, light eyes (blue or green) and blonde or red hair – as well as those with a personal or family history of skin cancer - are most at risk. But anyone can get skin cancer, including people with dark skins. * How exactly can sunlight increase the risk of skin cancer?

Sunburn is a clear sign that the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged by too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation. If your body can't repair the damage, a skin cell can begin to divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. This growth can eventually become cancerous. If you're reading this and are already sunburned – don't panic. Check out the handy tips below, and remember that prevention is the best cure for next time. In the Western Cape, you can spot the iconic Vitality Travel umbrellas on Clifton 4th Beach, in Camps Bay, Strand Beach, Melk Bay and Gordons Bay Main Beach, as well as on the Garden Route’s Robberg Beach, Hobie and Poortjies Beaches in Plettenberg Bay. Photo: Ryan Epstein, The Umbrella Man. How to care for your skin and protect it from the sun

Your skin almost always has you covered, so the least you can do is give it some love. Here's how to protect it from simmering in sunrays: ● Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. Apply the sunscreen to your skin 30 minutes before going outside, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

● Keep babies and very young children out of direct sunlight completely. ● Wear sunglasses that block UV radiation to protect the skin around your eyes. ● Don't be shy – get yourself a summer hat with a wide brim all around that shades your face, neck and ears.

● Do your body a favour and wear tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible. Some fabrics are rated with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) - the higher the rating, the greater the protection from sunlight. ● Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps. These are just as damaging as natural sunlight. ● Where possible, avoid being out during the hottest parts of the day (between 10am and 4pm) and stay in the shade whenever you can. Most online or smartphone weather apps provide a UV index rating – check it before you head out to decide what level of protection you need. Here's a UV Index Scale based on World Health Organization guidelines, with recommendations to understand how to interpret it.