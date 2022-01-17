Vegan vs Flexitarian: 5 Facts

Labels can be so daunting. Vegan, plant-based, vegetarian, fruitarian, pescatarian, omnivore, herbivore, carnivore and now “flexitarian”?Some people don’t like the labels. A lot of people actually don’t specify or discuss their dietary preferences whilst some vegans prefer being called “plant based” or “herbivores” and we’re loving it. With titles come restrictions. Did you “catch” a vegan accidentally eating some mayonnaise with egg in it and give them a hard time? What if you’re vegan and you genuinely just want to eat a dairy cheesy pizza. Does that mean you’re not vegan anymore? It’s kind of like being on a diet for your health. You might stick to healthy carbs, good fats and exercise, but what if you have a slice of delicious chocolate cake? Did you ‘break’ your diet? Lose all your progress? No, you didn’t. That’s exactly why some people won’t even tell you that they’re on a diet because they don’t want to be shamed for having a perceived ‘weak’ moment or craving which is completely normal and human.

Our favourite vegetarian, Phoebe Buffay went full-on carnivore during her pregnancy and it was hilarious! Information Brand GIF from Information GIFs Which side are you on? Here are the KEY differences between VEGAN and FLEXITARIAN:

MORE ON THIS RECIPE: A vegan guilty pleasure for Veganuary

1: Who eats meat? Vegans never eat meat, and flexitarians eat meat ‘occasionally’. Flexitarians are likely to eat meat at a special function or event such as Christmas. 2: Who eats eggs, cheese, and milk?

Vegans never eat eggs, cheese or dairy milk. Flexitarians do eat these items, as do ovo-lacto vegetarians. 3: Which one is better for the environment? Being vegan is better for the environment, but being a flexitarian is still better for the environment than being an omnivore. Every meat-free meal can make a difference to both your health and the health of the planet.

4: Which diet is healthier for you? This depends on the person. You could be vegan and only eat deep-fried vegetables such as chips or eat a lot of unhealthy fats and carbs. Whether you eat meat or not, it’s always important to have a balanced diet rich in varied fruits and veggies, good fats and proteins and unrefined carbohydrates. The trick is in finding the healthiest swops for your meat proteins such as the Fry’s selection. Here is a plant-based snacking idea that both vegans and flexis will love. We LOVE this afternoon snack platter with dip, using Fry’s Chicken-Style Nuggets or their delicious No-Meat Balls.

5: Which diet is easiest to follow? Again, this depends on the person. It depends how much research and meal prep you do. With any diet, finding an online community and like-minded people will give you the best chance. Sign up for Veganuary and join their Facebook Page to find new friends! Not sure where to start?

Find your personal ‘food identity’ and experiment with the odd meat replacement or snack. It’s so much fun trying new recipes. Pssst: your friends & family might not even be able to tell the difference! Some popular Fry’s items to try are: The Big Fry Burger patties with Balsamic Caramelised Onions.

The Big Fry Boerie. Try this recipe with Red Pepper Salsa. Delish! The Pea Protein Mince. Impress your family with this Cauliflower Cottage Pie. The No-Meatballs. Your kids will lick their plates clean with this Hungry Monster Pasta.