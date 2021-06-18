Warm up this winter with Pleasures on Loot

Winter has arrived and what better time to spoil yourself than right now? In case you missed it, Loot recently launched Pleasures, aiming to help you to rekindle the spark in your sex life. Pleasures is an online platform with a variety of high quality products for beginners and those who know what they want. Buying adult toys doesn’t need to be a hassle, we’ve got you covered with a click of a button.

How to get started If you’re new to the world of adult sex toys and don’t know where to start - Pleasures offers discreet and efficient service. Simply browse the section online, take your pick and get your purchase delivered right to your door. For discretion, all orders come in Loot packaging. Fast, simple and easy to do! Get your kegels on

Kegels are simple exercises that help to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and can help to improve your sexual health and pleasure. Get into gear and use the Fifty Shades Ben Wa Kegel Balls or try out the Fifty Shades Freed I'Ve Got U Remote Control Kegel Vibrating Egg. Fifty Shades Ben Wa Kegel Balls Looking for a more colourful toy to add to your collection? Check out the set of Je Joue Ami Kegel Fitness Balls and Stoys Passion Kegel Balls in bright and bold colours.

Vibrator must-haves If you’re a beginner, a good vibrator is key to any sex toy collection and finding the right one can be daunting. For something cute and compact, why not try the BSwish Bcute Classic Curve Wand Vibrator - that won’t break the bank. Looking for something a bit bigger? Have a look at the bold and beautiful Swan Pillow Talk Cheeky Wand Body Massager.