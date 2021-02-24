WATCH: Are you a responsible pet owner? Become one of SA’s greatest pet parents

Most pet parents already know the responsibilities that come with being a good pet owner: training, exercise, giving your pets love and attention, and of course, keeping their health in tip-top shape. Unfortunately, being a responsible pet parent can also come with unforeseen costs that aren’t budgeted for until it’s too late. While a standard check-up at the vet generally costs around R400, these costs can skyrocket into the thousands for pets who are injured or develop conditions such as feline leukaemia, parvo, uterine infection, or tick bite fever. “Veterinary care is costly as everything today is costly, and responsible pet owners must plan for those times when their pet gets sick,” says Dr. Kerry French, a veterinarian at the Animal Anti-Cruelty League. Watch: Dr Kerry French, Animal Anti-Cruelty League in JHB: Dr. Trudie Prinsloo, a veterinarian and lawyer who founded LegalVet Services, agrees, “It’s heart-breaking to euthanize a sick or injured pet because the owners cannot afford the treatment. Pet insurance is one of the best developments for pets and their owners in the past few years.”

But pet insurance isn’t only there for you when your pets get sick – it can also cover their basic primary health care like vaccinations, deworming, and sterilisation. “You wouldn’t think twice about paying for a comprehensive medical aid plan for you and your family, so why should providing for our furry family members be any different?” asks David Roache, Chief Operating Officer of dotsure.co.za, South Africa’s #1 rated pet insurer on HelloPeter.com* and winner of The Star Reader’s Choice for Best Pet Insurance Company 2020.

Starting from R77 per month, dotsure.co.za offers various plans that consider pet owners’ unique budgets and lifestyles.

David Roache, COO of dotsure.co.za with his dog Halley the Frenchie

Some of the benefits that make up their range of plans include:

Third Party Liability

Cover against any liability for injury or damage that your pet might inflict on someone else or their property.

Accidental Cover

Veterinary services expenses incurred for the diagnosis and/or treatment of your pet’s accidental injury.

Illness Cover

Cover for vet bills arising from the treatment and/or diagnosis of an illness.

Wellness Benefits

Vaccinations, heartworm, faecal testing, deworming, microchipping, flea control, nail trimming, elective sterilisation/neutering, dental check-ups.

Hereditary Treatment

Cover for vet bills resulting from hereditary illnesses.

Watch: Dr Candice Cooper from Gardens Pet Clinic and Spa:

“Until recently, pet insurance was a relatively unknown offering with very few affordable options available,” says Roache, “Being a responsible pet parent is a life-long commitment to giving your pets a healthy and happy life.”

With pet insurance, pet parents can enjoy the peace of mind that if, and when, something happens to your fur babies, you don’t have to choose between your pet’s life and your finances.

