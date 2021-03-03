WATCH: #CadburyEasterEggs has new eggciting treats to Hide With Love This Easter

Cadbury is back with an eggciting new Easter range, filled with all the delicious treats that chocolate eggthusiasts have come to love!

There's the melt-in-your-mouth Cadbury chocolate covered Fluffies mallow eggs and Cadbury chocolate Hollow Eggs filled with Whispers or Astros. New to the range are the scrumptious candy coated Cadbury chocolate Hens Eggs and the delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk 170g Top Deck Bunnies slab. Cadbury is also introducing delectable Cadbury mini eggs as well as the popular Creme eggs into the local market.

Generosity is at the core of everything Cadbury does and what could be more generous than making the time and effort to find that perfect hiding spot for your #CadburyEasterEgg, creating special memories and excitement for the family within the home when you Hide Them With Love.

“This year, Cadbury wants to help create these special moments for fans. Traditionally Easter has always been about the ritual of the hunt, but because Cadbury lives and breathes generosity, we wanted to highlight the thoughtfulness that goes into the hide. It’s this generous act of seeking out special hiding spots, knowing the excitement it will bring to our loved ones, that truly expresses our love. And with lots more #CadburyEasterEggs in store for chocolate lovers this year, the opportunities to Hide Them with Love are endless,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate.

To celebrate the new Easter range and showcase the Hide Them With Love sentiment, Cadbury has released an emotive ‘’Easter Homecoming” TVC centred around the special relationship between a father and daughter and the opportunity Easter brings to make lifelong memories though the simple act of hiding #CadburyEasterEggs with love.