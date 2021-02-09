WATCH: How to boost your body’s immune system and reduce stress & anxiety with Inzpire Health

At Inzpire we combined manufacturing, market, and consumer expertise allowing us the capabilities of producing high quality, safe and impactful products that have real benefits to improve our consumer’s quality of health. Our brands Inzpire Gen™ Immune CDZ™ and CeeBeDo™ support your current lifestyle. Is your body’s immune engine still in top gear? Immune CDZ™ is the unique formulation that helps you keep your foot on your immunity pedal without breaking the bank! Inzpire Gen™ Immune CDZ™ is a multi-substance health supplement specifically formulated to give the essential benefits of two immune-boosting vitamins, and a mineral to promote good immunity and general health. Immune CDZ is an essential combination of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and Zinc.

Vitamin C is an immune antioxidant that helps with the proper functioning of the immune system and helps to alleviate the symptoms associated with colds and flu. Vitamin C helps to reduce the severity of symptoms and shorten the duration of colds. * 1,2

The bottom line is vitamin C works at every stage of your immune system’s fight against colds and flu and supports a healthy immune engine.

Vitamin D3 helps to produce a wide range of immune-enhancing effects and offers protection against upper respiratory infections.*3

Zinc is an essential nutrient that helps the immune system fight off bacteria and viruses. It is one of the most important minerals for immunity. *4

Stay chilled with your pets

Give your pets CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Pet Oil when you see a thunderstorm coming on, when you take them to the park for a walk, or even going for that Sunday drive.

CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Pets Oil is a natural-based product sourced from the cannabis plant. It is formulated to have a soothing effect on your pets and give them a pleasant mannerism so they can stay calm during bad weather storms and you can both enjoy an outing without running into any inconvenient situations.

Do you need relief from pain and inflammation?

With CeeBeDo’s high-quality CBD massage you will be able to Cee More, Be More, and Do More to be able to actively tackle the day, meet all your commitments and still make it to the gym for your favourite class.

CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Massage Oil is a natural-based healing product sourced from the cannabis plant, that can do wonders for a supple healthy body. CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Massage Oil is formulated with CBD and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil and specifically selected essential oils that work synergistically together to massage the skin and muscles and allow the CBD to be quickly absorbed for a fast-relaxing effect.

Is the ’new normal’ making you stressed and anxious?

CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Oil can help keep you in the right frame of mind. CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Oil is formulated with 20 milligrams/ 1ml of CBD to help you relax and stay calm whilst you navigate 2021. CeeBeDo™ Premium CBD Oil is a natural-based product sourced from the cannabis plant.

Need immune support with the added benefits of relaxation and reduced anxiety?

CeeBeDo™ +Immune capsules are uniquely formulated with Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc, and Echinacea, to support and protect the body’s immune system together with the added benefits of CBD to assist with the relief of anxiety and stress for today’s lifestyle.

Echinacea purpurea is a herb that has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and immune-enhancing properties.*5

Cannabis sativa L. cannabidiol (CBD Isolate) assists with the relief of stress and anxiety associated with today’s stressful life.

Inzpire is proudly South African owned and is proud to manufacture our products at a local SAHPRA licensed GMP facility. All our products are quality checked for peace of mind.

Our range of products are available in selected retail pharmacies, Takealot, and online @inzpire. shop www.inzpire.co.za .

Inzpire Health is pleased to bring forward brands into the market to ‘inzpire’ consumer’s quality of life.