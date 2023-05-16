WATCH: Superbalist’s Winter Campaign stars Daliwonga and Nqobile Khwezi

Superbalist.com has launched its latest winter campaign featuring amapiano artist Daliwonga and TV personality Nqobile Khwezi.

Called ‘Impossible to Ignore’, the campaign is all about showing up as your most fashionable self this winter. The campaign comes to life against the backdrop of the busy streets of Joburg, the city’s iconic skyline, as well as the Rand Club, a heritage venue at the heart of Johannesburg’s historic business district. Kitted out in the hottest winter fashion, Daliwonga and Nqobile Khwezi become the stars of these iconic locations, creating an unmissable fashion moment in styles from Mango, H&M, Nike, Style Republic and more of the world’s best brands.

Superbalist’s Winter Campaign stars Daliwonga and Nqobile Khwezi From dopamine dressing and collegiate styles to double denim and layers of textures, the campaign highlights some of the biggest trends of the season. This season’s womenswear is dominated by bold pops of pink juxtaposed with rich golds, browns, and ever-classic black in luxurious fabrics. Hypertexture continues to be the key trend for winter, as Superbalist demonstrates by pairing knits, leather, and faux fur together, and playing with proportion for a unique finish.

For men, Superbalist has highlighted key trends like preppy knitwear, formal-meets-casual loafers, and exaggerated puffers in stone, khaki green, and maroon. Watch the video below to find out more:

These stars are no strangers to the spotlight. With a name that translates to Maker of Majesties, Daliwonga was destined for fame. The Diepkloof native had his breakout moment in 2019 with his various collaborations with major amapiano musicians like DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small to name a few, and has since become a regular name on the amapiano circuit. TV personality, entrepreneur, and MC Nqobile Khwezi has made a name for herself in the male-dominated sports industry as a presenter on SuperSport, the Premier League, and Formula E. “Daliwonga and Nqobile Khwezi are trailblazers in their field, and we’re so proud to have them as the faces of our winter campaign,” says Superbalist CEO David Cohen. “Our main goal with this campaign is to inspire South Africans to be their most fashionable selves, and we believe these two forces are great examples of how to do that.”