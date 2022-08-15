WATCH: There is no ‘by the way’ when treating your acne

You deserve a customised solution that is backed by science and shown to work. That's why we created acne.org.za, which is designed to treat your acne with quality ingredients that are safe for you, your family, and the environment.

When it comes to other popular skincare brands, they might say, “look, we're a skincare brand, and by the way, we'll treat your acne and a million other conditions with the same product”. That's not us. We're dedicated to creating tailored products to treat your acne—and nothing else. We believe in a customised approach to skincare that doesn't take shortcuts or try to cover up all of your skin problems with one cheap solution. We know your skin. We know what it needs to be healthy. And we know our skincare products are the best way to get there.

Why? Because we aren't just a "by-the-way" acne treatment like other skincare brands—we focus solely on that one issue because we believe that's the only way to treat it properly. It isn't enough to say, "Hey, look at all these amazing ingredients we have! Your skin will be great in no time flat." Our products have been proven by science to work better than any other acne treatments out there. They're safe for your whole family, too—no more worrying about: can my teenager use these products?

Our products are proven to: Reduce breakouts by up to 75%* and prevent new ones from forming

Remove dirt and oil without drying out your skin or leaving a greasy residue on the surface—you can apply makeup immediately after washing with our acne face wash!

Just trust us: Our products are made with the best ingredients and with you in mind. So what causes Acne?

1. Excessive oily skin. This is the most common cause of acne and can be caused by several factors, including genetics, hormones, and stress. 2. Inflammation. Inflammation occurs when your body's immune system reacts to something foreign in the body (such as a pimple). The immune system releases white blood cells to fight off that foreign substance, which causes inflammation around the area where the pimple is forming. 3. Acne bateria (AKA P. acnes). This bacteria lives on our skin and feeds off sebum (natural oil produced by our glands). When we have an overproduction of sebum, it can get trapped under our skin and cause clogged pores or breakouts.

Acne.org.za's 3-step kit starts with a deep cleansing face wash that leaves skin feeling refreshed and clean without stripping or drying out your skin. The 2nd step is an acne treatment that targets acne and helps keep them at bay while preventing future breakouts. And finally, our moisturising lotion hydrates and protects against environmental damage while helping to prevent wrinkles and fine lines from forming so you can look younger for longer. There are two types of skincare brands: the ones that say ‘we're a skincare brand, and by the way, we'll treat your acne,' and those who truly understand what it means to put your insecurities on display every single day.