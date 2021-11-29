Water bill too high? LookSee shows you where you’re wasting water
As the country faces a crippling water crisis, South Africans need to find ways to reduce their water consumption.
Ensuring sustainable access to freshwater is a worry for people the world over. We are already in the midst of a water crisis in South Africa, as experts warn that we face the possibility of running out of water by 2030 if we do not find ways to reduce our consumption.
South Africa’s water shortages are also impacting our bank balances as water costs increase. In February 2021, the South African Reserve Bank told parliament that the cost of water had increased by 213% since 2010, compared to headline consumer price inflation which had increased by 68% over the same period.
Take a LookSee at the top water users in your home.
Toilet: Experts agree that the toilet is one of the leading users of water in the average home. It’s also the biggest waster of water, especially if the toilet has a large cistern and is not fitted with a water-saving flushing mechanism.
Washing machine: We all need clean clothing but most households use more water than is necessary for washing. This is especially true if you have an older washing machine without water- and electricity-saving technology; run long washing cycles and tend to wash smaller loads than the washing machine can handle.
Bath and shower: Having a full bath or taking a long shower wastes far more water than we realise. A bath tends to use more water than a shower, however, this can be reduced if you have a shallow bath and share bathwater.
Garden: Keeping your garden green and your car clean can take a lot of water, especially if you’re using tap water. Reusing household water and harvesting rainwater can significantly reduce your water consumption.
Leaks: Whether it’s your toilet, taps or water pipes that are acting up, leaks increase your water consumption and almost all that water tends to go straight down the drain. The water wastage also increases with every day that passes as the cause of the leak degrades.
Knowing where your household wastes water and doing something about it will not only contribute to alleviating the pressure on South Africa's water supply, but also the pressure on your bank balance.