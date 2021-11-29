Water bill too high? LookSee shows you where you’re wasting water

As the country faces a crippling water crisis, South Africans need to find ways to reduce their water consumption.

Ensuring sustainable access to freshwater is a worry for people the world over. We are already in the midst of a water crisis in South Africa, as experts warn that we face the possibility of running out of water by 2030 if we do not find ways to reduce our consumption. South Africa’s water shortages are also impacting our bank balances as water costs increase. In February 2021, the South African Reserve Bank told parliament that the cost of water had increased by 213% since 2010, compared to headline consumer price inflation which had increased by 68% over the same period. Take a LookSee at the top water users in your home.

Toilet: Experts agree that the toilet is one of the leading users of water in the average home. It’s also the biggest waster of water, especially if the toilet has a large cistern and is not fitted with a water-saving flushing mechanism. Washing machine: We all need clean clothing but most households use more water than is necessary for washing. This is especially true if you have an older washing machine without water- and electricity-saving technology; run long washing cycles and tend to wash smaller loads than the washing machine can handle. Bath and shower: Having a full bath or taking a long shower wastes far more water than we realise. A bath tends to use more water than a shower, however, this can be reduced if you have a shallow bath and share bathwater.