What’s on at The Plant Powered Show!

A fabulous, fun filled foodie day for the whole family to enjoy! With just a few weeks to go, The Plant Powered Show makes its long-awaited Gauteng debut at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from August 4 to 6.

This 3-day event features innovative and high-quality plant-based products, cooking demos by top chefs, mixology demos, new product launches, unbeatable shopping, exclusive offers and sampling, health and wellness talks, interactive masterclasses and much, much more. Key attractions at The Plant Powered Show include: Free cooking demonstrations in The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth and free tasters of the dishes prepared for the audience.

Hands-on Masterclasses held daily and available to 20 premium ticket holders per class featuring chefs, plant-based experts and mixologists demonstrating how to create dishes, drinks, dips, desserts and much more.

Diverse and compelling talks by the experts in the McCain Health and Wellness talks.

The Valpré Hospitality Area for networking, relaxing and enjoying wine spritzers.

The Plant Pub, serving conscious cocktails, curated and mixed by top mixologists.

Pop-up eateries in the Living on the Veg area, serving a wide range of delicious foods.

The Plant Powered Marketplace, which will be stocked with plant-based food, drink and conscious living products to sample and purchase. The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products. Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available online or at the door.

Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets here before the show and SAVE 25%. Tickets online cost R150pp for adults, R120pp for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the Masterclass costs R145 - you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available.

For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website. The Plant Powered Show Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 18:00

Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 17:00 Social media links:

Instagram.com/theplantpoweredshow Facebook.com/ThePlantPoweredShow Youtube.com/c/ThePlantPoweredShow