"The Colour of Wine". Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away "The Colour of Wine" book & DVD and a set of VIP tickets to The Wine Show in Durban at The Globe, Suncoast Casino.



The "Colour of Wine" isn’t just another book about picturesque Cape vineyards. Instead, it tells the remarkable story of South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy through the personal journeys of black winemakers.





Woven through their stories are interviews with wine producers and politicians, chefs and sommeliers, connoisseurs and teachers, drinkers and tasters.





The book, twinned with the documentary film The Colour of Wine directed by Akin Omotoso (included on DVD), explores the turbulent history of wine-making in South Africa, and the varied careers the industry has to offer.





The book's editor and producer and co-writer of the documentary, Harriet Perlman, has worked in film, television and publishing for over 30 years, as a producer, scriptwriter, story editor and writer on a number of pioneering projects that combine print and film or television. These include Yizo Yizo, Soul City, and recently Vaya, which was both a film and a book based on stories from the Homeless Writer’s Project.

In this project Perlman a taste of the changing world of South African wine. Wine doyen John Platter offers insights into where South African wine is now, and where the industry needs to go.





You’ll also discover a rich array of local recipes that complement South African wines.





The book and DVD set will be available to purchase at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show , South Africa’s biggest and boldest 2019 travelling wine show.





This year the event pops the cork at Suncoast’s magnificent new multipurpose venue, The Globe, from 9 to 11 May before moving on to Johannesburg from 6 to 8 June, Cape Town from 11 to 13 July, Port Elizabeth from 25 to 27 July, Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, East London from 7 to 9 November, ending off in Nelspruit from 28 to 30 November.

* Tickets for the Durban event, presented by IOL and Independent on Saturday, can be purchased here.

Enter the competition:

a Rafflecopter giveaway



