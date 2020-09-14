Win a Montego Classic pet hamper for your fur baby worth more than R1,000!

Montego Pet Nutrition is celebrating 20 years of bringing premium quality pet food, made with only the finest ingredients, to South African pets with a Classic giveaway that’s bound to get tails wagging!

As a homegrown brand, started by Hannes van Jaarsveld in 2000, Montego’s commitment to ensuring pets get the best nutrition from early development and throughout their lives comes from the van Jaarveld family’s love for their own pets, who are considered just as much a part of the family as any other member.

In fact, fans of Montego’s Classic range (owners and fur kids alike) are already familiar with the brand’s reputation for providing pets with only the best nutrition that money can buy. The proof is in every delicious bag, can and pouch of Montego’s Classic range of pet food for dogs and cats of all ages.

Made with real meat for bioavailability, and formulated to provide a perfectly balanced, highly satisfying and digestible meal, the Classic range provides pets with everything they need, in every delicious mouthful.

What better way to celebrate 20 years of Classic quality and mark the occasion than by sharing the Montego love far and wide? Montego will be giving five lucky IOL readers the chance to win a paw-some Classic collectable metal bin, including a pet food hamper, filled with a range of Montego goodies that your fur baby is sure to go head over paws for, including: