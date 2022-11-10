NIVEA MEN DEEP Fragrances X BATHU Sneakers? Of course! NIVEA MEN, SA’s No. 1 Male grooming brand, honours a real SA business success story through this winning collaboration.

BATHU, a culturally relevant and stylish shoe brand, speaks to guys who want to make a statement. The first ever proudly African sneaker brand, putting the continent firmly on the design map, and like NIVEA MEN, helping guys to unleash their deep, and make a lasting impression. Thanks to this collab, fashion-forward men now get to share in an exciting fragrance-meets-footwear event. With NIVEA MEN X BATHU, style chasers will discover their long-lasting, signature scent and a chance to keep it very cool just below the ankles. So, what’s a guy got to do to get in on the action?

Visit the NIVEA MEN DEEP X BATHU pop-up activations at a participating shopping mall in Johannesburg and Durban and step up your style. And we mean DEEP style! Take a quick fragrance quiz to help guide you in seeking out the NIVEA MEN DEEP Fragrance Spray that best suits your style. Get groomed by the NIVEA MEN barber and have your profile pic taken so you can leave a lasting impression on the socials. Next, purchase any NIVEA MEN DEEP Fragrance Spray and upload your till slip to +27871632028 to stand a chance to win 1 of 100 custom-designed, limited edition NIVEA MEN DEEP X BATHU sneakers valued at R1800.

Win big with NIVEA MEN and BATHU sneakers. “BATHU is more than a sneaker brand. Entrenched in the brand’s DNA is the continued inspiration to own your destiny, walk your own journey and follow your passion. Like BATHU, NIVEA MEN understands the importance that fashion and grooming can play in helping men to express themselves confidently and reflect their personal style. A polished look & signature scent can make a lasting impression and can help give you that winning edge”, says Mashudu Ndopu, BATHU Corporate Sales Manager. Fragrance is a true representation of who you are. NIVEA MEN helps you define it with four distinct scents, designed not only to keep you fresh but also to help you stand out from the crowd.

Achieve, Success, Spirit and Drive are all modern and masculine yet individual in their profile (the fragrant notes combined to give the overall impression of a scent), just like you. So, you’ve found your fragrance, now you just need your sneakers? Visit any of the malls listed below from 22 October to 4 December 2022 and stand a chance to win your very own pair of BATHU.