Winter blues can't get you down with Loot's pleasurable deals

Looking to turn up the heat with more than just cuddles this winter? The Fifty Shades 10 Day Couple’s Kit from Loot should be your first couple’s bedroom purchase. This best-seller will take your 2 minute woes to 10 day woos. If you can’t get it up, shop the Bathmate Penis Pump to gain and maintain an erection. Perfect combo for first-time experimenters and great for pumping up your playroom confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bachelors assorted Being a bachelor isn’t a ticket out of orgasms this winter with Loot’s range of males self pleasure must-haves. You can improve your performance with replicates of intense sensations and intensified orgasms all-in-one with the Stamina Training Unit from Loot. You’ll be stamina-ready just in time for Summer flings.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Happy Rabbit Cock Ring is a great addition for a one night stand kind of night. It’s super stretchy and waterproof if shower sex is your fave while its rabbit ears are powered for clitoral stimulation to keep your partner in crime satisfied. For the best solo hands-free orgasm, award-winning Hot Octopuss Masturbator from Loot has the most versatile design that allows anyone with a penis, regardless of size, to have their world class orgasm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Solo date supplies Have your gasp in seconds and climax in minutes with these essentials, perfect for your solo date this winter from Loot. Shop the Fifty Shades Wand Vibrator with 10 modes of vibrations to break your usual orgasm boundaries. Its rigid stimulator offers you the chance to experience the most precise pinpoint massage, and the hooded head is an all-encompassing stimulator perfect for getting rid of those winter blues.

Story continues below Advertisement