Winter holiday activities for the whole family

Mid-year winter holidays and stricter lockdowns are here and it can be difficult to find a way to keep the children busy before they return to school. We have put a few ideas together for indoor activities so that you can really make the most of the holidays and family time together.

Arts & crafts and more for kids The Kaleidoscope Colouring: Dragons, Dinosaurs, Robots and More kit is an awesome colouring kit that has comic-style colouring pages on a number of pages featuring popular themes such as wicked dragons, monster trucks and racing cars, fearsome warriors and superbots. Perfect for keeping the kids entertained or the ideal creative gift. Loot price R198. The Rainy Day Pad is a large-format, tear-off pad that's packed full of number puzzles, word puzzles, drawing activities, mazes and things to spot - guaranteed to keep children happily entertained for hours. Loot price R163.

Perfect for your princess - the Make It Real Jewelry Collection will keep the girls busy for hours making their own beaded jewellery collection. Loot price R128. Get creative with Bostik Crazy Clay - a non-toxic super elastic, easy to mould modelling clay. It air dries without shrinkage or cracking and comes in a pack of 6 bright colours: red, yellow, purple, white, blue and black. Loot price R83. The 1,177 pieces of LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is a brick galaxy of lovable droids, exciting missions and coding for kids. This interactive robot toy puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars LEGO droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills. Loot price R3,399.

LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander Play Electrotrax is a fun, easy-to-assemble, colourful track design that encourages building fine motor skills and supports creative thinking. Suitable for ages 4+. Loot price R249 Chill out with the Toy Story 3 DVD. The third and final chapter in the Toy Story saga manages to outdo both previous installments. The laughs are even more hilarious and come around more often. The movie also helps kids to deal with "growing up" and moving on. Loot price R80. Toy Story 3 DVD

Teens and up Looking for a device? Classmate PC Slide 2-in-1 laptop is designed to offer students a flexible learning tool they can carry anywhere. lt quickly converts from laptop to tablet, enabling a more personalized and engaging learning experience to suit each student. Loot price R3,489. Keep the adults busy with the 1000 Piece Santorini, The Greek Islands puzzle. Test your mind and your puzzling skills on your own or with friends. Once completed, you can frame your masterpiece, or break it up and start all over again. Loot price R274.