Winter trends that will never go out of style

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has put a damper on how we work, socialise and dress. Staying home generally means dressing for comfort first, and since we’re spending more time at home, dressing for comfort has become the norm. For many fashion lovers, finding outfit and style inspo has become as easy as 1,2,3. Thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram, finding fashion inspiration for different styles and aesthetics has become accessible and comforting. By simply consuming content made by content creators, fashion designers, and fashion enthusiasts on these platforms, consumers have become more open-minded and confident in recreating outfits that are trendy and transitional for the colder seasons ahead. This Autumn, the fashion industry has seen plenty of stylish sweaters, chunky cardigans and cosy knitwear come out to play, and we’re here for it. Say goodbye to basic layering and hello to various textured knits and coats, and add a mixture of structure and softness to your wardrobe. Chunky Jerseys never go out of style. When it comes to the colder seasons, comfort is king. However, comfort doesn’t mean you have to restrict yourself when it comes to styling your outfit. Taking a classic look such as a puffer jacket, black turtle, and jeans can easily take a 180 when you add the right shoes, bag and accessories.

Puffer Jacket

For the chillier days, style it with a crewneck or sweater and beanie to add a fresh, cosy spin to it.

Crewneck Sweater

With Winter being the face of warmth and cosy attire, the fashion industry has had to say goodbye to the norm and adapt to its consumers’ needs and wants. And with so many fashion trends to choose from, fashion admirers have had to figure out how they’ll incorporate these trends into their day-to-day outfits.

From leather trousers to teddy coats, to textured shackets, having at least one of these winter essentials can instantly switch up your winter wardrobe from zero to one hundred. Since these pieces are so versatile and come in and out of trend, they can be worn differently for many more years to come.

If you’re still in the mood to keep things simple this Winter, having at least one denim jacket and one Malton coat are great pieces to incorporate into your Winter wardrobe. Not only are they durable for the colder seasons, but they are perfect when you’re in the mood to layer items underneath.

Suede Shawl

Perhaps you’re not in the mood to just wear sweats and jeans this season. Layering versatile pieces like shawls, coats or denim jackets over dresses or skirts are also a great way to elevate your look. Pair it with your favourite knee-high boots or combat boots, and you’ve got a killer transitional outfit that screams ‘I’m ready for Winter.”

Winter is coming. Cosy on up and shop eye-catching winter trends at StyleMode.