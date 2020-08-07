Women’s Month gift ideas delivered to your doorstep

This Women’s Month Loot.co.za is celebrating by giving away a hamper worth R12 000! All you have to do is check out their social media pages between 3 and 16 August 2020, enter the daily competition, remember to use #womensmonth and you could be the lucky lady winning the hamper! While you’re waiting for your prize, #stayhome #staysafe #shoponline #womensmonth with Loot.co.za’s selection of gifts that will appeal to every woman. Pamper your body by massaging daily with Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Body Souffle, formulated to revitalise and smooth while hydrating and nourishing your skin. There is always space in our make-up bag for another lipstick - so go on spoil yourself! Finally - a spritz of your favourite Eau de Toilette and you are ready to conquer the day - as Coco Chanel famously said: "A woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future."

If you have young children then a simple leather carrier/diaper bag speaks volumes about your style while ensuring you have room for everything your children need. To quote Ms Chanel again "Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance."

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of stylish cowboy boots - perfect for many occasions - they can be worn with jeans, shorts or dresses.

Cowboy boot

Tired of not having enough space in your wardrobe for your shoes? Then a free standing shoe rack to neatly store your shoes will ensure you will never have to worry about shoes being scattered around the house.

Make baking a pleasure with a fabulous Smeg Mixer. The iconic retro style is the perfect way to glam up any kitchen countertop.

Smeg Mixer

Now that you have the stylish mixer you definitely need a touch of inspiration - Zola’s Simply Delicious cookery book is interspersed with snippets and perspectives of her life journey, including tributes to the people who have inspired and influenced her cooking style.

Zola’s Simply Delicious recipe book

With our busy lives the best way to keep up to date with our favourite TV shows is with a portable streaming media player. Simple to use it allows you to easily cast photos, videos, music, and other content you love from your favorite device right to your TV.

Don’t let lockdown disrupt your fitness routine - keep track of your workouts with a Sport Smartwatch to help you reach your fitness goals in style.