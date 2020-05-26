Working remotely? It's time to make yourself at home

For many of us it’s a new experience to work remotely from home, and it has been a significant adjustment. You may not have been prepared to turn your living space into your workspace for the foreseeable future and suddenly the spare bedroom, dining room or kitchen has turned into a home office. With this new normal being imposed on us by the coronavirus pandemic, those of us who can work from home, might as well get comfortable. We have identified a few essential items for working remotely that will make the experience less stressful and more productive. A good laptop is vital With so many choices when it comes to laptops, it’s important to choose one that delivers powerful, smooth processing and is light enough to be easily carried.

The Lenova IdeaPad S145 is perfect for everyday computing. Picture: Loot.co.za

A sharper image

If you are on video calls for a few hours every day it’s a good idea to invest in a HD webcam - they vastly improve the image quality for a sharp, smooth, video calling experience - even in poor lighting conditions.

Go wireless

Nobody wants to work in an office that’s cluttered by cables and cords. We often forget about the humble little mouse and keyboard when we think about our office equipment. Yet, they play a crucial part in improving productivity and comfort. Invest in a wireless mouse and keyboard - and we promise you’ll never go back to using cables again!

Missing the office printer?

With all the latest technology and gadgets we have now, you might be wondering: “Do I still need a home printer?” Well yes you do! Having your own home printer has a lot of perks. Printing at home is not limited to documents - you can also print calendars, images, stationary, stickers, and a whole lot of other things. A Wi-Fi 4-in-one colour printer with print, copy, scan and fax functions is still an office essential!

Enjoy high volume, high quality, low cost home printing with a compact Wi-Fi refillable Canon Pixma Colour Ink Printer with print, copy, scan and fax functions. Picture: Loot.co.za

A better connection

With some households having multiple people working online your internet connection can make or break your day. A wireless 4G LTE router allows you to take full advantage of the 4G LTE network, achieving download speeds of up to 150Mbps, the 300Mbps Wi-Fi connections that you need for online gaming, HD streaming video and ultra-fast downloads.

Organise your storage with an external hard drive - it will free up space on your computer and it’s portable.

If you need to update your software at home Microsoft Office 2016 Home and Student for Windows is designed to help you create and organise more efficiently with time-saving features, plus, you can save all your documents on Onedrive and access them from anywhere.

Remember the ergonomic rules

To minimize the damage from sitting for hours, set up your home workspace in a way that your back and neck are straight and your arms are parallel to the floor. Avoid slouching or keeping your arms at odd angles.

Choose a computer desk that is ergonomically designed for your home office. An adjustable laptop table stand rotates 360 degrees and locks in places at various angles. It’s great for avoiding neck and back pain by simply adjusting the table to your height and is perfect for when using more than one monitor or computer.

Adjustable laptop table stand riser rotates 360 degrees and locks in places at various angles. Picture: Loot.co.za

Invest in a comfortable chair

Last, but not least, a comfortable chair is the heart of a productive home office. You’ll spend nearly half your day on it, so investing in a good one will make a remarkable difference to your work life.