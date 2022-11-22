Your guide to buying furniture this Black Friday

Many South Africans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to take advantage of Black Friday furniture deals to upgrade and refresh their homes—especially since this will be the first Christmas in three years where we can freely gather and celebrate in our homes, restriction-free. Whether heading to stores or shopping from the comfort of the couch, consumers can get the best value from Black Friday furniture deals in 2022 by being aware of the trends, following their favourite retailers, and planning ahead to ensure they don’t miss out.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday falls on 25 November 2022, perfectly timed for payday in South Africa. As seen in previous years, many retailers have followed international trends, turning Black Friday into ‘Black November.’

This is good news for consumers trying to stretch their budgets under the pressure of inflation. Shoppers can spread out purchases over two paychecks, with more opportunities to snap up great deals. Tips to take advantage of Black Friday furniture deals in South Africa Whether it’s upgrading an old mattress, revamping a home dining setup or adding a patio set to an outdoor space, Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to do so.

Cielo, one of South Africa’s largest online furniture retailers, offers some key tips to help consumers take advantage of Black Friday furniture deals this year: Plan ahead and make your wish list The best way to find the best deals and save money is to plan your purchases ahead of time, rather than taking the ‘wait and see’ approach.

Start by making a wish list, ordered by priority. Set an overall budget. Start comparing prices at preferred retailers a couple of weeks before Black Friday. This will give an idea of the discounts offered when sales begin. Add wish list items to online shopping carts as an easy way to bookmark them and keep track of prices. Consider subscribing to Black Friday deals on social media and newsletters to jump on early deals before stocks sell out. Stick with quality furniture brands Finding great deals on furniture shouldn’t come at the cost of quality and durability, especially with bigger ticket furniture items like beds and lounge sets. While it’s always helpful to shop around, be sure to compare apples to apples by sticking with reputable, quality brands and products. Decide whether to shop online or instore (or both)

Shopping online is a convenient way to shop around and find early deals, while in-store shopping gives a more accurate picture of a product’s look and feel before deciding to buy. Some items like mattresses, office chairs and couches are often best tested in person, while others are simpler to buy online and avoid the queues. Decide for each wish list item which option makes the most sense, and plan your shopping trips accordingly to avoid the rush of Black Friday queues.

Shop early Most Black Friday sales stocks are always limited, so it’s wise to take advantage of ‘Black November’ bargains without delay. South Africans who are planning to travel over the holidays should be sure to confirm delivery estimates, keeping in mind that high demand over Black Friday can cause slight delays.

Read the fine print Checking the fine print is even more important during big sales like Black Friday, where retailers’ standard shipping and return policies may not apply. Whether buying in-store or online, make sure you understand the returns & exchange policies for specific sale items before making any purchase. Be first in line for the best Black Friday furniture deals

