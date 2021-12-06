Your guide to this seasons summer style essentials

The flowers are starting to bloom, people are heading out, and we’re craving a carefree summer. With a few cute summer essentials in mind, you’ll be ready to step out in style and go just about anywhere. Thanks to our selection of curated summer essentials that are just waiting to be worn out, get ready to enjoy the blissful summer days.

It’s officially summer, which means summer dresses and swimsuits will be in full swing, and while some of us indulge in following a trend from time to time, no wardrobe is complete without the essentials. The first on our list is blouses. Not only have they become a 2021 summer trend, but they’ve also become a fashion staple piece in many fashion enthusiasts’ wardrobes. Back by popular demand, a square neck blouse will do just the trick if you’re in the mood for a more casual outfit. However, if you’re looking for a more simple yet sophisticated look, a wrap blouse can be dressed up with a pair of neutral trousers and heels.

If there’s one summer trend we can get behind, it is the ribbed dress. Easy on the eyes and the wearer’s body, the ribbed dress is exceptionally flattering on any curve in sight. Taking over the rails, we’ve seen this iconic trend make its comeback in all sorts of colour palettes. From pastels to neutrals, these dresses pretty much style themselves. If you’re in the mood to go bold this summer, add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with our rust colour ribbed dress. Its belted straps also add the perfect touch to any date night outfit while also complementing your figure. Summer means basking in the sun in your favourite dresses and swimsuits. One dress we’ve seen make its rounds in popular e-commerce stores has been the tiered maxi dress. Versatile and flattering, it offers endless styling options. For a more ‘island gal’ look, pair them with your favourite sunnies, hat and chunky sandals. If you’re on the modest side, the sleeveless maxi can be layered with a white puff-sleeved blouse or long-sleeve t-shirt.

If maxi dresses aren’t your thing and you prefer something a little more casual and lightweight, adding a t-shirt dress to your summer wardrobe is a great option too. Whether you’re heading off to the beach or your nearest cafe, a t-shirt dress makes an excellent choice for any occasion. However, if you’re in the mood for a spicier version of the basic t-shirt dress, our ruffled hem t-shirt dress will take your summer look from zero to a hundred real quick. Now, if dresses aren’t your main staple piece in your closet, perhaps a jumpsuit will do the trick. We’ve seen the one-piece wonder taking over this season, and we’re obsessed. From utility-inspired jumpsuits to the rocking ’90s inspired, the jumpsuit has proven its versatility over time.