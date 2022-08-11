Your pet deserves the best joint care for their mobility issues

Mobility issues in pets are common, with one in five adult dogs suffering from pain and stiffness.

This is even more prevalent in older dogs, and although it may be less noticeable in cats, research shows that about six in ten cats are affected as they age. Did you know that the right food plays an important role in reducing pain, inflammation and preventing the degradation of your pet’s joint cartilage? Short-term fixes such as anti-inflammatory medications can provide immediate pain relief, though is not an ideal long-term solution. You want an approach that:

Limits cartilage degradation and preserves healthy joint cartilage

Helps reduce inflammation and joint discomfort

Produces no side effects Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility foods can help improve mobility in your dog in as little as 21 days and 28 days in cats*. By limiting cartilage degradation and preserving healthy joint cartilage, the food helps to reduce inflammation and joint discomfort. The benefits of Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food EPA / DHA - These unique Omega 3 fatty acids can help interrupt cartilage degradation when present in sufficient quantities.

Total Omega-3 fatty acids - Apart from EPA / DHA high levels of total fatty acids helps soothe inflammation and reduce pain.

Glucosamine & Chondroitin Sulphate - Important building blocks of joint cartilage.

Support for concurrent conditions associated with join issues, such as obesity and kidney disease. Dr Guy Fyvie, Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s Veterinary Affairs Manager says that our pets can’t tell us when they are in pain, but there are some behaviours which can indicate joint pain. “If joint pain is diagnosed and a treatment plan is put in place soonest, damage to the joints can be limited and aggressive treatment programmes can be avoided or postponed.”

Some signs pet parents can be on the lookout for with their dogs or cats are: Difficulty getting up after lying down for extended periods of time, stiffness, limping, just slowing down and ‘slipping’ on smooth floors.

Increased irritability and general grumpiness.

Reluctance to climb up or down the stairs or jump in the car.

Swollen joints and excessive licking of a sore joint.

Loss of muscle mass (especially on the affected limb).

Not expressing usual enjoyment when playing or going for walks.

Sleeping more than usual.

Grooms with difficulty With the cold weather still lingering on and many of us spending most of our time indoors, this can also impact your pet’s mobility and potentially increase their weight - a risk factor for arthritis. Dr Fyvie says, “Even a little extra weight can put more stress on joints and unfortunately the more pain your pet is in the less keen they will be to exercise and thus a vicious circle develops.”

Dr Fyvie adds that as painful and debilitating a condition arthritis is, it can be managed successfully. “With early detection and the correct treatment, including nutrition, the pain and inflammation your pet is experiencing can be reduced and further joint degradation can be prevented.” Hill’s is encouraging pet parents who think that their cat or dog may be suffering from mobility issues to visit their vet for a check-up, with the possibility of receiving a free bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food if arthritis is indicated.

Does your pet qualify for a free bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food? If you think your pet may be suffering from arthritis, take them to the vet for a check-up. You may be eligible for a free bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food worth up to R1,499* if you meet the criteria below:

You have taken your pet to a practicing veterinarian, and they have diagnosed your pet with arthritis.

Your pet has not tried Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d or Metabolic + Mobility before.

Your pet is older than 1 year Pet parents who get a free bag of food will also be sent a coupon via SMS for 25% off their next purchase of any Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food. We’re confident that your pet will do well on this new food and that you’ll see a vast improvement in their ability to run, walk and jump more easily. Note: This offer is limited to one free bag per household. The cost of the vet consultation does not form part of the offer and is for the pet parent’s own account. This offer is available while stocks last. View the full terms and conditions here. *This is the recommended selling price of a 12kg Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility bag as at 26th April 2022. The Recommended Selling Price is a recommendation only and the retailer / wholesaler is under no obligation to comply with this recommendation.

Visit www.HillsMobility.co.za for more information and tips on helping your pet. *Reference: 1. Fritsch D, Allen TA, Dodd CE, et al. Dose-titration effects of fish oil Omega-3 fatty acids in osteoarthritic dogs. Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine 2010; 24:1020-1026.