Your top 15 shower-friendly sex toys. Photo by Gustavo Linhares from Pexels Summer means that we can celebrate our South-African’ness with our glorious weather. It’s also the perfect time to celebrate being naked and playful. In the summer spirit of beach days, pool parties, and hot tubs, it might be the season to invest in a waterproof sex toy. This means that you can use it in the shower, bath — or anywhere else things get really wet — totally worry-free. And luckily, many of the coolest sex toys are actually totally A-OK to get wet. From powerful vibes to more experimental options, there's plenty to choose from. So without any further ado, here are the 12 best waterproof toys, as chosen by the lovely people at Matilda's Lifestyle,, guaranteed to withstand all kinds of wetness this summer! Eva II (hands-free) Shower sex is lots of fun, but it can also be difficult. So if you're planning to add a sex toy in with shower sex, the Eva 2 is a great option. It sits right in between the lips of your vulva and vibrates, leaving your partner's hands free to keep you both steady against the slippery shower wall.

We-vibe Unite

For those times when you're having partnered sex in a bathtub, then a waterproof couples' toy like the We-vibe Unite is what you need. The bottom half of this toy slips into your vagina while the top half hugs your clit and leaves your partner's hands absolutely free to roam!

We-Vibe Nova



The We-Vibe Nova is amazing in and out of the bath. It dual stimulates like a rabbit vibrator, but has a super flexible arm that moves with you as you rock your body, so it'll never lose contact with your clit.

Happy Rabbit Mini Ears Vibe



This cute little toy provides the same dual-stimulation for people with vaginas as the infamous rabbit, with the added bonus of being able to bring it in the bath.

Suction cup dildos

The perfect toy for pleasure seekers that are serious about stimulation. This toy is made from high quality silicone and has a lifelike design that’s packed with detail. It also has a strong suction cup base that keeps it in place while you play. Simply place it on a clean, smooth surface and commence the pleasure! It can be paired with a water-based lubricant for enhanced comfort and pleasure.

Bingo Rainbow anal plug

Boost your mood with the bright, bold Bingo Rainbow anal plug by BS Atelier. This handcrafted plug puts you in control of your own pleasure with a graduated design. You can start off slow with one sphere, and build your way up to two or three. With a colourful base and a solid shaft, it is made from soft, silky silicone and is harness compatible for creative couples fun.

Silicone anal beads

The Bobo rainbow anal plug combines anal beads with a plug for an intense experience that’s packed with exciting colour, kink and creativity!

This handcrafted toy takes your bottom play to the next level, adding a rainbow of colours to the mix for lighthearted fun. This toy is flexible but firm and features 4 graduated beads that allow you to insert it at your own pace.

Silicone lube

Pfur Bodyglide lube is a dual purpose silicone based product which can also be used as an erotic massage oil. It's tasteless and odourless, gliding over your body for the perfect sensual massage or sexual encounter. This lubricant is fabulous for underwater action as it is totally waterproof.

Lush 2 - for discreet “public” play

The Lush 2 is designed for super steamy couples play. This remote controlled vibrating egg features an unlimited number of vibration patterns and can be operated from anywhere in the world. Ideal for both men and women, the shape and strong vibrations perfectly stimulate the G-spot and prostate. This App-Controlled sex toy connects to your phone via Bluetooth for close-range play or via wi-fi for long-distance play.

Happy Rabbit Mini Love Ring

This vibrating penis ring is the ultimate couples toy for adventure seekers who love extra sensation. It is made from silicone that feels amazing on your skin, and 3 speeds and 9 patterns promise personalized play at your own pace.

The penis ring is ultra flexible, and the bunny ears are thick for direct stimulation. It is USB rechargeable for anytime fun and the waterproof design invites you to play in the bath or the shower.

Fleshlight Shower Mount

If you’re a Fleshlight fan, this shower mount adds instant pleasure potential to your favourite toy and transforms every solo shower sesh into an extra steamy one. The Fleshlight shower mount has a suction based design that’s easily attached to a smooth surface. Whether you opt for a direct approach or a tantalising tilt, this shower mount delivers maximum results for minimal effort. You can also adjust the height for perfect pleasure.

Splash Ring

The Splash Ring by BS Atelier is slightly wider than your average penis ring, giving you a better fit and better distribution, making it comfortable enough for prolonged pleasure. This penis ring is a work of art and features a splash paint design that’s bright and bold. It’s super flexible and the soft, silky silicone feels incredible against your skin for a fantastic fit.

If you're new to sex toys, we understand that it can be intimidating. To help you out, the wonderful people at Matilda's Lifestyle have put together a collection of what they think are the best beginner-friendly toys that are good for your body AND your partners. These toys are perfect to start your sex toy collection - they're beautiful, sexy, easy to use, and will bring you pleasure for a long time to come.

Pick your favourites and get started on your sexy summer toy adventures!