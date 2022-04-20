Re-imagining assisted home nursing amid a pandemic

It’s been nearly two years since the pandemic started, and we’re still finding ourselves adjusting and adapting to the ‘new normal’. Economies are struggling, and many lives have completely changed; just about everyone has been affected by the deadly virus, including nursing homes.

Amidst the pandemic, health care institutions such as nursing home facilities took a massive hit in infections and fatalities, affecting everyone from the residents and caregivers to the visitors. Due to the advanced age groups and underlying comorbidities such as heart disease, dementia, lung disease or cancer, caregiver homes have become especially vulnerable. Unlike hospitals, nursing home facilities are not designed to deal with infectious diseases like Covid-19. Patients are often separated and isolated from their families because they’re seen as weak and helpless, with their rights often being ignored. However, Assisted Home Nursing (AHN) believes in treating the elderly with the dignity and respect they deserve despite their age. Before the pandemic, research has shown that most senior citizens prefer home care nursing than moving out of their homes to a nursing home facility. If you think about it, these feelings are understandable.

By opting for assisted home nursing, they would have a more personalised experience and still have a sense of independence while also having a higher quality of life. With little to no visitations allowed during the pandemic, more and more people opt to remove their loved ones from nursing homes and consider home care nursing. For this reason, now could be the ideal time for you to become a franchisee. Despite its initial struggle, the South African franchising industry has grown tremendously, contributing to 15.7% of South Africa’s GDP. The South African franchising industry has truly evolved from humble beginnings into a profitable sector, creating thousands of job opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

And while the pandemic has caused all businesses to take a hit, Assisted Home Nursing has proven to remain resilient. Instead of closing their doors, AHN decided to adapt and rethink how they do business. Surefire MD and Assisted Home Nursing Joint MD Chris Dunn has 35 years of experience in the industry. Together with his team, they provide franchisees with real-life practical knowledge they need to ensure their franchise is booming. Assisted Home Nursing is for you if you have managerial experience and an entrepreneurial spirit. From just R250 000, you can invest in running a high-quality homecare nursing business from the comfort of your own home or office, all while reaping the outstanding potential for returns.

What you’ll get by signing up: Comprehensive training

Equipment (A proficient laptop and multi-function printer)

Software

Marketing material

Uniforms for carers

Full induction With over eight years of experience delivering home care nursing to the community, they’ve developed a comprehensive franchise model that consists of several locations across South Africa. Entering a new year, they’ve decided to bring their customers a new and improved website that reflects their growth and adaptability within the industry. Step into the new year with a new business mindset. By signing up to become a franchise partner, your business will play a crucial role in providing quality care to the elderly and mentally disabled.